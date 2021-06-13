Success doesn’t happen until you work hard towards achieving it. In today’s fast-paced world where things change within the blink of an eye, it is important to understand the flow of the wind and learn how to direct it according to your benefits and create opportunities for a better world. Entrepreneurs and businessmen of today are the pioneers of breaking fresh ground and creating a better lifestyle for themselves; inspiring many young minds out there to dream big. Young and successful entrepreneur Mr. Akhil Poddar, with his sharp vision and hard work is setting a leading example for many young dreamers.

Coming from a business oriented family based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Mr. Akhil Poddar currently leads Poddar Group of Industries, a generations-old family business of manufacturing PCC Electric Poles. PCC electric poles are a very important part of any infrastructure, and Mr. Poddar makes sure it supplies the best in the market. Started back in the year 1979 by Mr. Poddar’s grandfather and father, the firm has been holding its grip tight successfully in the market since years, and serves across Rajasthan. Poddar Group of Industries has supplied more than 3.5 Lakh poles across Rajasthan until now and continues to expand its horizons.

As passionate as he is towards his business, Akhil Poddar aims to become an inspiration for young entrepreneurs and dreamers out there. From getting inspired by his grandfather Mr. Dwarka Prasad Poddar and father Mr.Uttam Kumar Poddar , to now inspiring other people with his luxurious lifestyle, he has definitely come a long way. The charming young lad is not just famous for his business, but his ultra-luxurious lifestyle, and sure seems to know how to live life king size. From taking a keen interest in travelling the world and vacaying at the most exotic destinations, to wearing the top brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Armani, Burberry and many more, Akhil lives the ultra luxurious life. He calls himself a car-enthusiast and has his hands on wheels of the hottest cars from Mercedes, Jaguar and Range Rover; whatever he does, he does it with panache.

Along with his extravagant lifestyle, the young and handsome Poddar believes in living a healthy life and hence maintains his physique with a good workout and diet routine. A lot of people know how to earn money, but very few of them know how to spend it wisely; Akhil Poddar is one of the few. Mr. Poddar sure spends extra to fulfill his fancy hobbies, however he also maintains multiple sources of income and invests at the right place. One can truly look up to him to learn how to live life to the fullest. Poddar has recently joined social media and goes by username high_on_life6677 where you can catch him to follow his dreamy lifestyle.

An enthusiastic and energetic Akhil Poddar was born with a silver spoon, however he decided to turn it into a golden spoon and joined his family business at the young age of 19. The visionary young lad has been working dynamically towards taking his family business to soaring heights since then and finds new ways to spread its wings. Poddar also deems to have an experience in retail sector wherein he collaborated with brands like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, UCB and within 3 years of it they were named under Top 3 across pan-India. However, after working in that sector for a couple of years, he decided to only focus on his family business. Speaking about the vision he has for his firm and business in the coming 5-10 years, Poddar says, “Currently our firm serves all over Rajasthan and has a good grip in the market here, however in the near future we are planning to expand it to pan-India level and make it bigger and better. I’m definitely working rigorously towards taking this business to new heights.”