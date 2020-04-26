Meet Mayank Sharma, the 24-Year-Old Indian Entrepreneur and Digital Expert Who Founded Mediabyte.in

Mayank Sharma (Photo Credits: File Image)

Today the story is about an Indian born 24-Year-old Entrepreneur, Mayank Sharma who is an Ethical Hacker, Tech Enthusiast and Founder of Mediabyte.in He started his own multi businesses by age 23 worth more than $3.5 Million, after leaving more than Top 5+ companies, and being rejected by 2-3 Tech Giants back to back.

He’s managing his international stores from more than 5 years and recently launched his 1st Indian eCommerce store (name disclosed) along with his childhood friend and partner ‘Puru’. Apart this he’s managing other 2 Digital Media firms including Media Byte and focusing on his old startup named PicaFeed ( Feed by Pics ) too which he thinks will be a stunning surprise in upcoming years, competing with websites like Flipboard, Pinterest, and Tumblr. His media firm MediaByte holds a key space in 360° digital service platforms. Serving more than Hundreds on Clients, he says “If you want people to care about your startup, you have to build value first and then get people to believe in it. People won't ever buy from you if they don't even understand why they need to pay attention.”. Either a Business be of an eCommerce or any Digital service, you have to show up, Why they need you?

Mayank believes in learning while working and not in achieving formal degree. Learning is a never-ending process for him. “Most people today believe, if they clear this top exam or get this degree, they will become millionaire in next coming years. See, one advice here that I would like to give about a quote I read somewhere “No-one judges your degree, when you drive a Lamborghini”. Don’t just read for getting some certificate, Learn the process, Learn from Failures, Learn from your Experiences. I dropped my MBA not because it was cool although I am still learning lectures in my free time but my main focus from starting was to work in Practical Experiences only in field I am interested in, says Mayank. Well, Thumps up to his phenomenal journey so far and wish him all the best for his firm MediaByte.in.