Mumbai, January 9: The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 5 saw 26-year-old entrepreneur Yash Kalra secure a significant investment for his healthy breakfast brand, GOAT Life. Kalra, a Kota-based founder, impressed the panel not only with his business metrics and 20kg weight-loss transformation but also with a charismatic pitch that sparked a lighthearted interaction with "Shark" Namita Thapar. The brand, which specialises in "spoon-free" drinkable oatmeal, walked away with an INR 2 crore deal from Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal.

Yash Kalra's Pitch - Fixing India's 'Broken' Breakfast

Yash Kalra entered the tank seeking INR 36 lakh for one per cent equity, valuing his company at INR 36 crore. He presented GOAT Life as a solution to India's typically carb-heavy breakfast routines, offering high-protein (17g to 27g) oats that can be prepared in just 30 seconds.

Who Is Yash Kalra?

Kalra's personal journey resonated strongly with the Sharks. He revealed that he had lost 20 kilograms, while his family had collectively lost over 140 kilograms by incorporating oatmeal into their diets. This authentic backstory, combined with revenue figures that reportedly hit INR 65 lakh monthly by early 2026, triggered an intense bidding war among all five Sharks. The young entrepreneur from Kota has over 7,000 followers on Instagram, while his company "GOAT Life" enjoys over 15,000 followers.

Yash Kalra Flirts With Shark Tank India Judge Namita Thapar

Yash Kalra's 'Flirtation' With Namita Thapar Goes Viral

A notable highlight of the episode was the playful rapport between Kalra and Namita Thapar. Kalra’s confident and charming presentation style prompted several lighthearted comments from the panel. While Namita praised the product's health-first approach - aligning with her "Pharma" expertise - Aman Gupta quipped, "Tu oats nahi bech raha, tu vibe bech raha hai" (You aren't selling oats, you're selling a vibe).

Despite the "flirtatious" energy and charisma noted by viewers, the business negotiation remained competitive. Namita made a solo offer of INR 36 lakh for 1.8 per cent equity, but she ultimately refused to join a five-shark "syndicate" deal, leading Kalra to choose a different path.

The Deal: Choosing Brand Builders over Capital

The negotiation reached a climax when Ritesh Agarwal and Amit Jain offered a combined INR 2 crore for 8 per cent equity. However, Kalra specifically requested Aman Gupta (boAt) and Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) to team up instead, citing their specific expertise in brand building and consumer psychology.

Final Deal Terms:

Investors: Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal

Amount: INR 2 crore

Equity: 8 per cent

Valuation: INR 25 crore

Tracing Yash Kalra's Journey From Wisegg to GOAT Life

This was not Kalra's first attempt at a startup. He previously founded Wisegg, a ready-to-drink egg white beverage, which he had to discontinue due to shelf-life constraints. Learning from that failure, he launched GOAT Life in July 2023 with just INR 5 lakh in capital. The brand's rapid scaling - from INR 10 lakh to INR 65 lakh in monthly revenue within months - was driven by viral "guerrilla marketing" tactics, including "Protein Langars" and street-side tasting events where 85 per cent of tasters reportedly converted into customers.

