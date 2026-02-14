Did A Malaysian Man Buy AI.com For INR 300 And Sell It For INR 643 Crore?

New Delhi, February 14: Claims circulating on social media suggest that Malaysian entrepreneur Arysan Ismail bought the premium domain AI.com in 1993 for just INR 300, approximately USD 100, at the age of 10 using his mother’s credit card. The viral posts portray him as a child prodigy who foresaw the artificial intelligence boom decades in advance. However, these claims are misleading and do not align with the documented history of the domain’s ownership.

In reality, AI.com was originally registered on May 4, 1993, just days after the World Wide Web entered the public domain. At the time, online credit card transactions were not even approved, as they gained regulatory acceptance only in 1996. Internet infrastructure in Malaysia during the early 1990s was also extremely limited, making the viral narrative highly doubtful. Nancy Guthrie Case: Is the Masked Suspect Caught in Surveillance Video Dominic Evans? Here’s the Fact Check.

Arysan Ismail Did Not Buy AI.com Domain for INR 300 in 1993

The verified transaction took place much later. Arysan Ismail acquired AI.com in 2021 through domain brokerage platform SAW.com for an undisclosed amount. The previous owner was Future Media Architects, Inc, a domain holding company owned by Kuwaiti investor Thunayan Khalid Al Ghanim.

In April 2025, Ismail sold the domain to Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, for a staggering USD 70 million, roughly INR 634 crore. The deal became widely known after the domain was relaunched during Super Bowl LX as part of a new platform focused on agentic AI. Donald Trump Making Out With Nicki Minaj Video From Epstein Files? Here’s the Fact Check.

Marszalek reportedly said acquiring a premium name like AI.com was crucial to prevent his company from being commoditised amid rising competition in the artificial intelligence space.

While the INR 300 origin story is inaccurate, Ismail’s flip remains one of the most impressive domain sales in recent years. A prominent figure in Malaysia’s tech ecosystem, he has held roles at Nuffnang, Packet One Networks, Friendster, and YTL Communications before founding 1337 Tech. He was also an early adopter of Bitcoin and digital assets, and has been working independently with OpenAI since January 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The AI.com deal underscores how premium digital assets continue to command extraordinary valuations in today’s AI driven economy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Arysan Ismail bought AI.com in 1993 for INR 300, about USD 100, as a 10 year old using his mother’s credit card. Conclusion : The Claim is False. He acquired the domain in 2021 and sold it in 2025 for USD 70 million, roughly INR 634 crore. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2026 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).