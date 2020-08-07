Your refrigerator is arguably the most important appliance in your home. Without it, you will not be able to keep your food cold and prevent it from going bad. If your fridge stops working, here are some easy steps to follow.

Check the power

In some cases, there might be nothing wrong with your fridge at all. If there is a problem with the power supply to your home or even the power outlet, this could be the reason for the appliance not working. In the event of a power outage in your area, you could contact the electric company to find out just how long it should take for power to be restored. To test the power outlet, you can plug in a small appliance and see if it turns on. If not, it could be the outlet at fault. You could try plugging your fridge into another outlet while you wait for an electrician.

Keep it closed

In order to maintain the temperature inside your fridge for as long as possible, it's important that you avoid opening the doors. If you have a full household, you might want to tape the doors shut and attach a note instructing everyone to keep the fridge closed.

Contact a technician

If the general power and outlet are not to blame, it's important that you call an appliance repair technician right away. Take note of their location and areas where they provide service. You should also ask about their credentials and insurance as well as a warranty on the work done. Make sure that you provide the technician with accurate information regarding the make and model of your fridge as well as the problem you are experiencing. This way, the technician will arrive prepared with tools and parts to complete repairs on the spot.

Food storage

If, for whatever reason, your technician is not able to reach you within a couple of hours and you are worried about your food going bad, there are a few options. Firstly, if you have coolers, you can add ice and place your refrigerated food on top. Close the cooler and avoid opening it just as you would the doors on your fridge. This helps maintain the temperature. If there are any food items that you could eat or cook while you wait for your fridge to be repaired, this is the perfect time to do so.

Repair or replace

When the technician arrives, they will assess the problem and provide you with a concrete diagnosis as well as a quote. You can compare the price of repairs with the cost of replacing your fridge in order to decide which option suits you best. In so many cases, repairs will prove more cost-effective and convenient. It is only when the appliance is very old and the damage is extensive that a replacement is recommended.

Just like any other appliance repair situation, it is important that you only hire a trained and experienced professional. DIY refrigerator repairs can have disastrous consequences. Apart from taking longer than professional repairs, it is so easy to end up causing additional damage in the process. When it comes to an appliance as important as your fridge, don't risk it – call the experts!