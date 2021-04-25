M.A. Thesis

On: Assessment & Evaluation

Psychometric characteristics of KeyMath mathematics test of primary and secondary school students for the first time in Tehran, Iran By Farnaz Keshavarz. The purpose of this study was to investigate the Psychometric characteristics of the Revised KeyMath mathematics test (Diagnostic Assessment) for the first time in Iran by Farnaz Keshavarz.

The statistical population of this study consisted of first to third grade male and female students in Tehran and the sample Consisted of 404 first to third grade students who were selected by cluster sampling from schools in Five educational districts of Tehran city (Training areas 3, 5, 6 ,14 & 16).

The research tool was the basic mathematics test (KeyMath), which was developed by Connolly, Nachman And Pritchett in Year 1971 afterward revised in Year 1988 by Connolly, and in Iran, translated into Persian by Mohammad Esmaeil in Year 1395 (Persian year). descriptive statistics were used to assess the degree of difficulty and diagnostic power and inferential statistics (multivariate analysis of variance) were used in validity analysis.

Since the Reliability of the test was estimated from three methods, the test reliability was estimated 0.924 for first to third grade and 0.903 in the parallel form method and finally in the Cronbach's alpha method the overall reliability of the test calculated 0.967.

Also, in order to assess the concurrent validity, using the old version of this test (the Iran KeyMath test) and value Was Estimated 0.950.