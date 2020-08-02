Sex is all things fun and exciting if it is done right. It may look like an effortlessly smooth process but it’s not. There are a lot of things to consider before, while and after having sex. A user on Quora raised a similar query asking for a few before and after sex tips that could come in handy. A lot of people forget that sex can be real messy so you ought to have a box of tissues next to you when you’re about to do it. Some people tend to miss out on something as basic as this! If you are someone who has experienced something similar, here are a few before and after sex tips to get you (and your partner) through the act swiftly.

Be Prepared

Keep the bedroom neat and clean and the house too! If you have any pets, make sure they’re safely tucked in in their space so that you can enjoy uninterrupted sex.

Clean your Genitals – Before and After Sex

Before you indulge in any form of sexual activity, ladies, make sure to clean your vagina and men, you ought to keep the penis clean. Unhygienic sex can pave way for unwanted STIs, STDs and other diseases. Don’t forget to clean your private parts immediately after you’ve had sex too. Probably take a warm shower together and cuddle up in bed?

Use Protection

It’s unbelievable that we need to spell this out for everyone out there. Don’t be overconfident. Make sure you have a box of condoms ready before you’re about to have sex. And of course, put them on while you’re about to, to avoid unexpected pregnancy.

Use a Lube if It’s Too Rough

No matter how many times you’ve had sex, there are going to be instances when your vagina would just be dry. There’s nothing to worry about here. Just make sure you use a lubricant or else it might just get too rough in there.

Give Importance to Foreplay

Do not just directly jump into bed and have sex. Give importance to foreplay as it will only make things spicier in the bedroom.

What’s most important is to take consent of your partner before you start having sex. Also, discuss about each other’s fantasies and if there is something specific they’d like you to do/ not do and vice versa. And you’re good to go.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).