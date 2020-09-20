Q. I am 19 and obsessed with vaginal piercings. I wish you to get one very soon. However, I have heard that sometimes it causes infections and other health issues. I have seen porn stars always have their vagina pierced, will it affect my sex life? Will having sex with a pierced vagina hurt? Should I be careful with the kind of metal ornament I use? I currently have a good sex life with my boyfriend and don't want to wreck while I also want to get my vagina pierced. Help. Sex Query of The Week: My Boyfriend Comes Too Soon While Having Sex! What Can He Do To Last Longer In Bed?

Ans. Any kind of opening or piercing in any part of the body puts you at the risk of infection. Right from the risk of tetanus to something major like HIV, hepatitis B and C. There are chances that one may even get any other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). However, that may not always be the case. Yes. many people pull it off and lead a healthy life. However, you might not want to take such decisions based on what you have seen in XXX porn movies.

Genital piercings may cause bleeding, scarring, or an allergic reaction. It also greatly depends on the area of the vagina you choose to pierce. It’s generally not considered a great idea to have foreign material around your genitalia. Moreover, the vagina is a very vulnerable area prone to minor injuries, especially during sex. The area is also normally full of moisture and may attract to bacteria

But if you still want to get a piercing done, look for the right part of the vagina to get pierced and it is of the utmost importance to maintain hygiene. Also, it is a must that you visit a doctor to check your immune system and for other health issues. While some people get away with a little redness or irritation around pierced areas while some may even have major allergic reactions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).