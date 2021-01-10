Ever heard of ‘double bagging’? The term refers to wearing two condoms during sexual intercourse and some people consider it to be a bonus as they believe it can help prevent pregnancy completely. Wile double bagging is considered to be an effective birth control remedy, it is, in fact quite the opposite.

A user on Reddit asked readers if wearing two condoms during sex can be beneficial as there has never really been an official evidence of this. Much to your surprise, on the contrary, using two condoms can indeed increase the chances of pregnancy. How if you may ask? To begin with, wearing two condoms means double the friction between them, which in turn, can lead to the condom breaking, hereby paving way for unexpected pregnancy. Not only that, if the condoms do break, it can also lead to transfer of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) since there is absolutely no protection.

Over the years, there have been several studies that have proved double bagging to be unhelpful. A study was conducted wherein 83 men were asked to use two condoms to see how effective double bagging turns out to be. However, one fifth of those men reported that the condom broke eventually. Another research also claimed that wearing two condoms resulted in breakage and that it mostly tore near the tip of the condom. A report by verywellhealth.com has claimed that The National Health Service has in fact called wearing two condoms a “really bad idea”. Reports also suggest that wearing a male and a female condom at the same time is also not recommended.

All in all, yes, of course it is advisable to use a condom as a protection while having intercourse, but it is highly unlikely that double bagging will help double the protection. Like we mentioned above, it can increase the chances of STIs and have various other effects. Given that there are so many myths about sex, it is always recommended to do proper research and only then bring about those changes in your sex life. Don’t just go by what’s written on the internet. Instead, do your research or rather directly approach for help from a medical professional to get clarity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).