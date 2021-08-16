The contemporary digital world demands a sound online presence from almost every business out there, essentially through professionally developed websites. The demand for an online presence is even more relevant now than ever given the current spike in web-based activities in the pandemic-hit era. In April 2020, a leading online website builder reported a 53% rise in the creation of online stores through its portal compared to the previous month; cut to 2021, the numbers have increased by an even higher margin. And this sudden whopping hike in developing an online presence has resulted in an extremely fierce competition online, especially for small businesses.

Going by the current cut-throat competition online, having a simpleton website is not adequate for a small business to thrive and grow over the digital space. Put simply, an attractive-looking website with flashy graphics isn’t just enough- rather, the key to success online today lies in ROI-driven websites. Added to being visually appealing, it should also be backed by a strategic plan, purpose and a goal for ROI.

Alex Nicole Garza, a seasoned web developer and digital marketing expert, believes that it’s about time for small businesses to focus more on investing in ROI-driven websites. A strategically developed goal-based website has not only helped her to sustain her own business in the pandemic but also that of for many of her small business clients.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dawned in a quantum surge in the space of digital activities. As per the reports, the pandemic had spiked up internet usage by 70% in 2020 and even more in 2021. Put simply, more people are banking on the web space more than ever now for almost everything, ranging from shopping to education. The current situation has led to a cut-throat competition for small businesses over the digital space where only the best performing websites will thrive. And by ‘best-performing’, it means the result-driven ones that are powered with a solid branding and ROI strategy”, explained Alex.

Unfortunately, many businesses don’t have a website with the branding and ROI goals in mind. Being a seasoned web developer and digital marketer, Alex had noticed the gap even before the pandemic hit and the crisis (also a personal tragedy) led her to launch Website Squad.

Website Squad is a full-service website development agency that specializes in helping creative entrepreneurs build their brand and create their online presence with unique goal-driven websites that make a positive global impact. Added to ROI-based website development services, Alex and her team also support clients with a comprehensive range of digital advertising, customer-centric branding, animation video, graphic design, Social Media Marketing, and YouTube Marketing services.

With more than a decade of experience in advertising and website design, Alex is driven by the mission to help her clients proliferate their business online. She also has plans to expand the offerings of her company with services such as accessible websites (visitors with disabilities) business consulting and digital advertising such as Facebook Ads and YouTube Ads to help bring in more revenue to their businesses.