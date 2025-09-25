After the emotional farewell of late singer-actor Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, his wife Garima Saikia has opened up about his last film Roi Roi Binaale, which is scheduled to release on October 31. The film, currently in post-production, was very close to Zubeen’s heart. Zubeen Garg Death: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says, ‘If the SIT Fails To Make Headway, We Will Recommend CBI Investigation’.

Zubeen Garg’s Last Film ‘Roi Roi Binaale’

Speaking to ANI, Garima shared how passionate Zubeen was about the project. She said, “We were working on a film, Roi Roi Binaale, which will be his last film. And he was very passionate about it. So he was planning to release it on October 31. So maybe now we have to start working on the film. And keep the date as he thought.”

Garima Saikia Reveals Zubeen Garg’s Unfinished Dubbing

Garima also expressed her regret about not being able to complete his dubbing for the movie. She revealed that Zubeen had acted in a unique role, portraying a blind artist in what she described as a “purely musical love story.” She said, “I regret that his voice dubbing did not happen because he had also acted in this film and in a very different role. He was very excited about it. He would have come as a blind artist. So it's a purely musical love story. I think people would love it, too. But we couldn't dub his voice. So that will be a void in the film. But other music and everything was done.”

Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours in Assam

Zubeen was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur near Guwahati. His sister Palme Borthakur performed the final rites, while Garima broke down in tears as she bid her last goodbye to her husband, fondly known as “Goldie” among his family and friends. A gun salute was given at the crematorium as hundreds of fans and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects. Zubeen Garg Death: Guwahati Erupts With Protests Against Sanjive Narain, Demanding His Arrest, Media Baron Holds Press Conference Denying Involvement (Watch Video)

Thousands Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Before the funeral, Zubeen’s mortal remains were kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex, where thousands came to offer their tributes. The 52-year-old icon of Assam tragically passed away in Singapore earlier this month following an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati, where the state and his fans gave him a heartfelt farewell.

