The Assam government has announced a touching tribute to the late music legend Zubeen Garg, pledging to donate its entire share of GST earnings from his final film Roi Roi Binale to his charitable trust, the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation. The organisation, founded by Garg himself, continues his mission of helping those in need through humanitarian and cultural initiatives. Tribute to Zubeen Garg: Assam Government to Donate Entire GST Share from Late Singer’s 'Roi Roi Binale' to Kala Guru Artiste Foundation.

Assam CM Donates GST From Roi Roi Binale to Zubeen Garg’s Foundation

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Wednesday, saying, “The state government will exclusively hand over its share of the GST realised from the movie to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation to support medical treatment of artistes, help flood victims, and assist needy students in their academic pursuits.”

Assam Govt To Donate GST Share After Talks With Zubeen Garg’s Wife

He clarified that Assam does not impose any entertainment tax on films, meaning there was no option for a waiver as some had requested. Instead, the government decided to extend its support by donating the state’s GST share. “For movie tickets above INR 100, there is 18 percent GST, and for tickets below INR 100, it is 5 percent. The state share is half of that rate and will be handed over to the foundation once received,” Sarma explained. The Chief Minister added that the decision was made after consultation with Zubeen Garg’s wife, who agreed to the proposal. The move has been widely appreciated by fans, who see it as a heartfelt gesture honouring the late icon’s legacy.

About Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

The Kalaguru Artiste Foundation named after cultural pioneer Bishnu Prasad Rabha, also known as Kalaguru was established by Garg to carry forward philanthropic efforts in Assam, including supporting artists, disaster relief and education for underprivileged students. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fans Seek Early Completion of SIT Probe in Assamese Singer’s Case.

Assam Cabinet Clears Major Flood Project and Land Rights for Moran

Alongside this announcement, CM Sarma also revealed several other cabinet decisions, including the approval of funds for the second phase of the Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project, backed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project, with an additional allocation of INR 2,205.75 crore aims to strengthen flood management across the state. In another major step, the Assam cabinet approved the settlement of hereditary land rights for members of the Moran and Matak communities, following the same framework as tribal groups under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

