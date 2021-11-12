Shane Pace hails from Melbourne, Australia, but he believes in the concept of a world citizen. He has been reaching out to people worldwide and trying to interact with them as much as possible. He is changing the meaning of fitness in people’s lives and has an interesting way to add fitness to your everyday routine. Shane Pace's commitment, passion and determination towards contributing to transforming people's lives with the means of his training have brought him to the forefront of the industry.

In the initial days of his career, Shane has faced his share of struggles but did not give in to the problems. His hard work is what has got him in this position today, He has a massive following on social media and people from all walks of life consider him as a fitness inspiration.

We hear so many inspirational stories in our day-to-day life. The one common string which is attached to all of them is their passion and never say never attitude. All these success stories are about people who have pushed their limits and have stood their ground, even amidst many challenges on their path to become the best versions in their chosen industries. The fitness industry is one such that has welcomed people based on talent over the years and has become a huge industry. Among the crowd, there’s one person in particular that has been creating a lot of noise lately, and he is non-other than Shane Pace himself. This talented man has used the online resources to reach more people by networking and make create him unique space in the industry as an online fitness trainer with his brand 'The Be Elit3 online training platform'. Adding to his exceptional journey in the fitness industry, Shane along with three other partners is the owner of the fastest growing group fitness company, Body Fit Training 'BFT' in Caroline Springs. He is also a sponsored athlete for Rule1 Proteins. His childhood was filled with football sessions. Over time he realized that he loved playing the sport and has quite amazing at it. He was so good that he got selected in the top 25 players of the state who represented Victoria in the Australian championships. It was all fun and games until now, but this is where football got really serious for him. Everything for Shane Pace started revolving around football and he was dedicated to training before and after school like a full-fledged athlete. The passionate player went on to win another two leagues best and fairest medals after that as the best player in the highest division.

Currently, Shane has all his attention on his fitness programme but his personal life is also bliss. Shane Pace is a loving husband and a father to three children. As a fitness trainer, he has achieved a lot of fan-following in a short time span. Shane has over 1.4 million followers on his Instagram and is one of the fastest-growing fitness accounts in Australia. To know more, follow him on Instagram.