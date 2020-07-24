Tina Bhatia Jain hails from the bustling city of Mumbai and is every bit as dynamic as Bombay.

Tina's rise to success, started with a take off, a literal take off. She started her career as an Air Hostess for Indigo. As an air hostess she met her husband Aman Jain with whom she has been blessed with a beautiful daughter - Tiana.

During her Postpartum period, Tina whole soul dedicated herself to her hobby of excercising and staying fit. Post pregnancy Tina shed 25 kilograms of pregnancy weight in a healthy manner.

Tina has turned her passion into a profession; she is a freelance fitness consultant as well as a Zumba trainer.

She entered the world of beauty pageants and quickly found success and appreciation. In September of last year, Tina participated in Mrs. India - Pride of Nation contest, where she won one of the top 5 spots as well as Won the title of Mrs. Fitness Freak.

Her success in fashion and talent shows put her on the map of modelling industry. She has modelled for Lakme Academy and many Delhi-based Wedding dresses and makeup companies. Currently she's working on even more modelling projects including, e-commerce and TV advertisements and music videos.

Tina recently participated in an online contest for Mrs Fame Queen 2020 organized by Reddwings Productions where she secured second runner up spot. Moving forward, Tina is now all set to appear as a finalist for the She Universe 2020 International, another Reddwings Production show, to be held in Dubai later this year.