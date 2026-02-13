The Bombay High Court has issued an interim injunction against Vidyan Mane, an actor and producer from Sangli, restraining him from making further defamatory statements against music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal. The court order, issued on Friday, follows a series of public allegations made by Mane involving financial disputes and personal misconduct related to Muchhal’s private life and his relationship with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash Muchhal Beaten Up by Smriti Mandhana’s Cricketer Friends? Composer’s Lawyer Responds to INR 40 Lakh Fraud and Cheating Claims.

Palash Muchhal Gets Relief from Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court directed Vidnyan Mane to immediately refrain from publishing or broadcasting any remarks of a similar nature to those previously made in media interviews. Advocate Shreyansh Mithare, representing Muchhal, described the ruling as a "big relief," stating that the court has effectively put a stop to "baseless" claims that lacked evidentiary support.

The legal action stems from an INR 10 crore defamation suit filed by Muchhal after Mane alleged in an interview with the Hindustan Times that Muchhal had been unfaithful to Mandhana. Mane had also claimed he was thrashed by members of the Indian women's cricket team following the alleged incident.

Financial Allegations and the 'Nazariya' Project

Beyond the personal accusations, the dispute involves a significant financial disagreement. Mane, a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana, filed a police complaint in Sangli alleging that Muchhal defrauded him of ₹40 lakh.

According to Mane, the funds were an investment for a film project titled Nazariya, which was introduced to him by Mandhana’s father. Mane claimed the project remained incomplete and that Muchhal stopped communicating with him and blocked his contact details when he requested a refund.

Muchhal’s legal team has denied these allegations, challenging Mane to provide proof of the financial transactions. They maintain that the accusations were motivated by a desire for "media mileage" following the high-profile cancellation of Muchhal and Mandhana’s wedding in late 2025.

The Wedding Controversy

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to marry on November 23, 2025. The wedding was initially postponed due to a family medical emergency, but was officially called off a few weeks later. Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Smita Mandhana Roasts Palash Muchhal After Daughter’s WPL 2026 Win in Now-Deleted Post.

While both parties initially requested privacy, Mane’s public statements in early 2026 brought the private matter back into the spotlight, prompting the current litigation. The Bombay High Court has granted Vidyan Mane two weeks to file a formal reply and provide substantiation for his claims. The next hearing for the matter is scheduled for March 11, 2026.

