The upcoming Bollywood action-drama O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, has successfully navigated recent legal challenges and secured its censor certificate, paving the way for its scheduled release on February 13, 2026. The film, which has generated considerable anticipation, received a crucial clearance from the Bombay City Civil Court and an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the past 48 hours. Valentine’s Day 2026 Theatrical Releases: 'O’ Romeo', 'Wuthering Heights' and More Films To Watch on February 14.

Court Clears 'O’ Romeo' Film Release

In a significant development for the filmmakers, the Bombay City Civil Court dismissed a lawsuit seeking to halt the release of O' Romeo. The legal challenge was initiated by the daughter of the late Hussain Shaikh, who alleged that the film's portrayal violated her father's privacy and reputation. However, the court ruled that the right to privacy is personal and expires upon a person's passing, meaning it cannot be inherited or claimed by family members to prevent artistic works. The court also recognised the film as a work of fiction, supported by a clear disclaimer, and noted the potential for irreparable financial damage if the release were to be halted at the eleventh hour. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, O' Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi's novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai" and is set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld.

‘O’ Romeo’ Gets ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC

Following the legal resolution, O' Romeo has completed its censor formalities, receiving an 'A' certificate from the CBFC. This marks Shahid Kapoor's first theatrical film since "Kabir Singh" (2019) to receive an adults-only rating. The film is set for a substantial theatrical runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes, indicating a content-heavy narrative. Distributed by Pen Movies, the 'A' certificate is increasingly seen not as a deterrent but as a potential draw for audiences, with recent A-rated films demonstrating strong box office performance. This trend suggests that compelling content and star power can overcome age restrictions, a notion that aligns with the film's promise of raw emotions and complex storytelling. 'O Romeo': Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Film Locks Its Release Date for February 14.

'O’ Romeo' Eyes Valentine’s Day Box Office

With its release strategically timed for the Valentine's Day weekend, O' Romeo is poised to capitalize on the festive period. Advance bookings for the film are expected to commence shortly, with industry observers keenly watching initial ticket sales to gauge its opening weekend potential. Early predictions suggest an opening in the 5-7 crore range at the Indian box office. The film's pre-release momentum has been bolstered by Shahid Kapoor's transformative role and his reunion with director Vishal Bhardwaj, known for their critically acclaimed collaborations like Kaminey and Haider. The ensemble cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Watch ‘O’ Romeo’ Trailer:

O’ Romeo’s Release After Legal Hurdles

As O' Romeo prepares for its debut, its journey through legal challenges and censor board scrutiny underscores the complexities of film production and release in India. The film's performance will be a key indicator of how A-rated, content-driven narratives continue to shape the box office landscape in 2026, while simultaneously, other interpretations of the "Romeo" narrative, such as the Atlanta Shakespeare Company's ongoing production of "Romeo and Juliet," continue to engage audiences in different cultural spheres.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sacnilk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).