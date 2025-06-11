Travelling to Shillong is one of the best out-of-town experiences, and guess what? It will not even make a hole in your pocket. Yes, you just read that right. Shillong is also called the Scotland of the East. This place will give you a super amazing and happy journey and take you through breathtaking landscapes; if you plan a perfect trip with your friends or close ones this summer, choosing Shillong will never disappoint you. Here, travelling to Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls, and more, we have compiled a list of places you must visit in Shillong, India. Meghalaya Travel Guide: Shillong, Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong, Dawki and More, Explore the Scenic Beauty of the Northeastern State.

Moreover, Shillong is nestled in the lush hills of Meghalaya, which perfectly blends natural beauty, rich culture, and peaceful charm. Apart from that, taking a break from your daily life schedule and exploring Shillong will help you disconnect from daily life's chaos and reconnect with nature and yourself. Monsoon 2025 Travel Tips: From Checking Weather Forecasts To Packing Medicines and Waterproof Essentials, Master the Rainy Escapes By Following These Measures.

Umiam Lake

The first place you must visit is Umiam Lake, also known as Barapani, which is located 15 km north of Shillong. Here, you can enjoy the lush green mountains and have adventures like picnics, boating, and kayaking.

Elephant Falls

Next is Elephant Falls, a must-visit place in Shillong. Your trip is incomplete without going to El Ephant Falls because it shows how beautiful our nature can be with pearly white water flowing down on those big rocks; the cool weather is all of them worth going to Shillong.

Shillong Peak

The third is Shillong Peak. Many people are aware of this stunning beauty. This place is far away from Shillong's city life. Shillong Peak is located within the Air Force area, and to go there, you need to take your ID proofs with you; otherwise, you won't be able to get an entry.

Laitlum Canyons

Do you know that Laitlum Canyons is one of northeast India's most underrated and unexplored places? Yes, apart from this, do you know the meaning of Laitlum Canyons? Well, it means the End of the world or the End of hills. One of the best times to visit Laitlum Canyons is from May to June, and it is located about 45 Km away from the central city.

Police Bazaar

The last one is the Police Bazaar, one of Shillong's happening and vibrant markets in the city's heart. Here, you can go shopping, eat traditional and local foods, and more. This market is open at 8:00 AM and closes at 10:00 PM.

Shillong is a place that offers you a cool climate and happy and friendly locals. It also gives you breathtaking views that you can't even imagine. So if you are a solo traveller, a couple, or want to go with your family, you must choose Shillong without thinking twice about any other place.

