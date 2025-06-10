Meghalaya is one of the most beautiful and peaceful states of India. The northeastern state is widely known for its lush green hills, stunning living root bridge, breathtaking waterfalls, and especially for the crystal-clear rivers. If you're also a nature lover and want to spend most of the summer in Meghalaya, this paradise will surely mesmerise you. Apart from this, Meghalaya is a perfect place for a summer escape to be in a cool climate. Here, you can explore its rich tribal culture and clean villages. In this article, we have curated all the places you should and must visit with your loved ones. Monsoon 2025 Travel Tips: From Checking Weather Forecasts To Packing Medicines and Waterproof Essentials, Master the Rainy Escapes By Following These Measures.

Travelling and exploring Meghalaya will not only refresh your mind and soul but also give you a chance to connect with nature. Shillong, Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong, Dawki and more, explore the Meghalaya travel guide for a memorable experience.

Shillong

Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya, nestled in pine-clad hills. This place is known for its beautiful cafes, which showcase its culture and tradition at their best. There are many other places to visit in Shillong, like Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls, and Shillong Peak. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Travel Guide: Top Things To Do and Places To Visit For Spiritual Trip.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji is a place hidden in a lush green forest. It was once the wettest place on Earth. You can visit many places in Cherrapunji, like the Living Root Bridge, the Seven Sisters, the waterfall, Mawsmai Cave, or Arwah Cave.

Mawlynnong

Mawlynnong is popular as the cleanest village in Asia. Yes, you just read that right. It is a perfect place, an example of community-driven ecotourism. You can visit places in Mawlynnong, such as root bridges, railway living root bridges, and more.

Dawki

Dawki is nestled in the Jaintia hills, a district of Meghalaya. This town is located on the India—Bangladesh border. Dawki is very popular for the Umngot River, which many people know for its glass-like clarity. You can visit places in Dawki and do adventures like boat rides, ziplining, camping, and more.

Jowai

The last is Jowai, which is also located in the Jaintia hills. Jowai is on a plateau surrounded on three sides by the Myntdu River. You can visit Jowai and explore places like Karang Suri waterfall and Tyrshi waterfall.

So, are you ready to explore every corner of Meghalaya? If yes, pack your bags and bring your friends to join you on the trip and make some unforgettable memories together.

