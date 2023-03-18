OnlyFans has revolutionized the XXX content consumption, but every now and then, something really controversial emerges. The most recent one is Adrian Chiles' "naked lookalike", who is creating a buzz and leaving the internet completely in a frenzy. Even the real Adrian Chiles has expressed his "horror" over discovering a "naked lookalike" of him on XXX website OnlyFans. A social worker named Mike who claims to make a livelihood by impersonating Chiles on the subscription-based XXX content website, which is frequently used by sex workers, was featured on the cover of the Sunday Sport newspaper recently.

Mike alleges that in addition to being paid to strip while reading the weekend football standings, he was also given a £500 incentive to read Chiles' Guardian piece while masturbating. Writing in a said column in The Guardian, the former The One Show presenter said that he'd been sent the cover online, describing how "the pictures featured an all but naked man with his bits obscured".

“He looked a little like me,” Chiles wrote. “Gingerly, I expanded the image so I could read the text. As soon as I’d got the gist of the story, recoiling in horror, I pinched the page smaller again so I could read no more. I’d seen as much as I could stand for a moment. After a few deep breaths – long exhale, short inhale, as the mindfulness manuals advise – I flicked the screen bigger again. I could only bear to read it one paragraph at a time. Quick look, shrink it again, deep breaths, re-expand, read, shrink and so on.”

“It must say something awful about me that I can’t shake off a distinct feeling of pride. I put this down to an inherent lack of self-esteem, mixed into a heady cocktail of twisted vanity. If I found out the story was entirely made up, I’d be relieved but also a little disappointed," he further said.

“My goodness, Mike could make a pretty penny reading this column out loud, naked, featuring me writing about him reading my column out loud, naked. My head hurts,” he concluded. Chiles is well-known for his work as a TV host on programs like Match of the Day 2 and Daybreak. He revealed that he routinely consumes more than 100 units of alcohol per week in the documentary Drinkers Like Me, which was released in 2018. Last year, Chiles talked more about his drinking patterns and said he had been able to reduce it.

Thanks to television programs like The Apprentice: You're Fired!, The One Show, Daybreak, and football coverage on ITV Sport, as well as multiple radio jobs like Radio 5 Live, he was having professional success.

