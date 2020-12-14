Washington, December 14: Jessica Johnson, an Apple user, lost USD 16,000 (Rs 11 lakh). Jessica did not lose the money because of cyber fraud, but her six-year-old son made in-app purchases on Apple App Store from her account. According to a report published in the New York Post, Jessica was shocked after she found out that her son George Johnson had made in-app purchases worth USD 16000 using her iPad.

The tractions were made in July, when George was first started using her iPad for playing games. On July 8, her account was reportedly debited for 25 times. Around USD 2,500 (Rs 1.8 lakh approximately) were deducted on that day. Initially, the 41-year-old woman thought that she was duped by hackers. She even filed a fraud case.

Jessica was later informed that she was not duped of any money and the amount was deducted as she had made purchases on Apple store. She even tried to reach out to the officials of Apple store to get a refund. However, they denied her giving any refund as she had not claimed within 60 days of the purchase.

“Tough.’ They told me that because I didn’t call within 60 days of the charges, that they can’t do anything. The reason I didn’t call within 60 days is that Chase told me it was likely fraud — that PayPal and Apple.com are top fraud charges,” reported the New York Times quoting Jessica as saying.

According to the report, Apple did not consider her request even when she told that her salary was slashed by 80 percent and she would not be able to pay her family’s mortgage. She reportedly received her last paycheque in March. The company also question Jessica for not activating parental controls on the iPad.

