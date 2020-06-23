Apple introduced iOS 14, the biggest update for Home Screen pages. It comes with redesigned widgets and the App Library, and a new way to tap into the App Store with App Clips and much more. However, Android users are not very appreciative of the new features. They believe it is just a repeation of the some of old Android features and that there is nothing new. Android users took to Twitter with funny memes and hilarious jokes about experiencing a sense of déjà vu with Apple's new iOS 14 home screen. People also sharing funny GIFs portraying their reaction on seeing the same features in Apple phones. WWDC20: Apple Showcases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and More With Next-Gen Tools in COVID-19 Times.

Apple announced a number of big updates at its first-ever virtual World Wide Developers Conference, including changes to the iPhone's new screen interface. Following which Android users took to Twitter saying how the new iOS 14 updates look copied. Apple announced a number of big updates at its first-ever virtual World Wide Developers Conference. And now once again the age-old war between Apple and Android users have begun with this time the later having some extra brownie points.

The reaction of Android Users After Seeing Apple's New Update:

Android users watching Apple release decade old Android features #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/ltVPHJCZqr — Joshua, The Creator 🕷️ (@JoAccord) June 22, 2020

Android users watching Apple "introduce" features which they already have since years. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/X8diybR4l4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2020

iOS: "can I copy your homework" Android: "sure, just don't make it look the same" Apple:#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/xo9vAJyjOY — Bayo (@The_Omoluabi) June 22, 2020

Android users listening to Apple talk about widgets rn pic.twitter.com/g8FTPA18VJ — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) June 22, 2020

Android User: We've had this since the beginning of our existence #WWDC2020 pic.twitter.com/AO1z611nn9 — Sandeep Kini (@SandeepKini3) June 22, 2020

Everything Apple announces I get excited for, then I remember android has been doing it for years. Still don’t care, I’m too invested. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/MwyZQWqNoJ — Alec (@A_L_E_C_23) June 22, 2020

iOS 14 introduces has new ways to customise the Home Screen, discover and use apps with App Clips, and stay connected in Messages. Users can also choose how many Home Screen pages to display and easily hide pages for quick access to the App Library. However, Android users say that they have been quietly watching Apple introducing already existing Android features one after the another.

