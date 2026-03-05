Mumbai, March 5: Apple is reportedly preparing for a significant shift in its hardware release cycle as early details surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begin to surface. The upcoming flagship series, expected to be launched in September 2026, is set to introduce a more refined aesthetic that builds upon the premium titanium construction of its predecessors. Industry insiders suggest that the new models have already entered trial mass production, indicating that the company is on track to meet its traditional autumn release window despite the complexity of the new internal components being tested.

The 2026 Pro lineup is expected to feature a major design evolution on the front display, aimed at providing a more immersive viewing experience. This upgrade features a significantly narrower Dynamic Island, which is rumoured to shrink by approximately 35 per cent as Apple moves certain Face ID components beneath the glass. Beyond the visual changes, the devices will incorporate a next-generation processor and a revamped camera system, positioning them as a substantial leap in performance and mobile photography for users looking to upgrade from older generations. iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date, Expected Price and Specifications.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the all-new A20 Pro chipset, which marks Apple's transition to a 2nm fabrication process for enhanced speed and energy efficiency. The device is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak outdoor brightness of up to 3,000 nits. For multitasking, the RAM is expected to be increased to 12GB, supporting more advanced on-device AI capabilities through "Apple Intelligence."

In terms of photography, the smartphone will likely sport a triple 48MP rear camera system, featuring a new main sensor with a mechanical variable aperture for better depth control. The front-facing camera is also set for an upgrade to a 24MP sensor for sharper selfies. Connectivity will be handled by Apple’s in-house C2 5G modem, which is expected to support both sub-6GHz and high-speed mmWave bands, alongside 5G satellite connectivity. The device will likely run on iOS 20 and house a battery capacity exceeding 5,000mAh with support for faster wired and wireless charging. iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked: Apple To Maintain Cost of Its Upcoming Premium Smartphone Amid Global Rise in Memory Prices, Says Report.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

The pricing for the upcoming flagship is expected to remain premium, reflecting the advanced 2nm technology and upgraded camera hardware. According to market leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro Price in India is anticipated to start at approximately INR 1,39,900 for the base 256GB storage variant. Higher storage configurations, including 512GB and 1TB, could push the price closer to INR 1,60,000. While rising component costs for memory and displays have been reported, analysts suggest Apple is focused on cost management to keep the starting prices similar to the current iPhone 17 Pro levels to maintain its competitive edge in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Connect India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).