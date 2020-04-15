Banana Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: You'll Never See Bananas in the Same Way Again After Checking These Hilarious Posts!
Banana Memes & Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

National Banana day is celebrated every year on April 15, 2020. And for all the people wondering if a day dedicated to bananas is way too much, you may have underestimated the fruit and its abilities. This reasonably-priced fruit is packed with health benefits, keeping your digestive system happy it gives you your daily dose of potassium. Not just that, they are easy to eat, store and fills your stomach well. But the social media is filled with so many banana memes that it is crazy! Right from people in quarantine letting the bananas to over-ripe so that they can banana bread to cyclist only sustaining on bananas to survive! There are so many banana memes taking over Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. National Banana Day 2020: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Heart, Here Are Five Health Benefits of This Delicious Fruit. 

Seriously, meme-makers can make jokes and relatable posts out of anything, even bananas! Some of these memes are even taking a dig at how supermarkets even package bananas that already have peels over them while some memes are all about associating this humble fruit with dirty jokes! Let's take a look at some of the best banana memes that are going viral online this Banana day to spread some LOLs while most of you are in quarantine. Check Funny Banana Memes And Jokes:

Remember The Viral Art?

 

Quarantine Sees People Making Banana Bread Quite a Lot!

 

LOL

 

The Best Video Ever!

 

OMG!

 

Truly!

 

LOLOLOLOL Who Thought Of This?

 

Really Can't Unsee This!

 

Ouch!

 

If Only

 

Looks Like It Is!

 

Yes, They Are!

 

This Is Too Cute!

 

It is National Banana Day! Go ahead and eat a banana today and if you do not have some at home, please do not go out to buy bananas amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stay at home, stay safe! You can share these funny memes and jokes with your loved ones instead.