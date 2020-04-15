National Banana Day 2020: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Heart, Here Are Five Health Benefits of This Delicious Fruit

National Banana Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Banana Day 2020 will be celebrated on April 15. Since the year 2015, National Banana Day is being observed on the third Wednesday of April. National Banana Day celebration takes place in the United States of America. The origin of Banana Day aimed at celebrating banana in the most conceivable manner. People on this day share weird and wonderful banana concoction. On the occasion of National Banana Day 2020, we will share five health benefits of this delicious fruit which includes smooth digestion to a strong heart. Bananas Not Good For Breakfast While on Weight Loss? Busting The Myth Behind This Nutrient-Dense Fruit.

Bananas are not only nutritious but they also served as a highly convenient snack food. Bananas are a nutritional powerhouse, as they are loaded with essential micronutrients like potassium, manganese, magnesium, copper, vitamin C and vitamin B6. The refreshing food is also loaded with antioxidants and fibres. Let us have a look at some of its health benefits below.

Health Benefits of Bananas

1. Aid in Smooth Digestion - Bananas are rich in fibre especially in pectin and resistant starch that smoothen up digestion. Resistant starch escapes digestion and ends up in the large intestine, where it improves gut health by feeding the good bacteria.

2. Moderate Blood Sugar Levels - As per the study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 1988, bananas contain pectin and resistant starch which may moderate blood sugar levels after meals.

3. Helps in Weight Loss - As bananas are rich in dietary fibres, it may aid in weight loss by keeping the stomach full and reduce appetite.

4. Good For Heart Health - Bananas are linked to good heart health as they contain two essential nutrients- potassium and magnesium. A potassium-rich diet helps in controlling blood pressure. Bananas provide 9% of the required dietary-intake (RDI) of potassium.

5. Improves Kidney Health - As bananas are rich in potassium, it may prove to be beneficial for maintaining healthy kidneys.

On the occasion of National Banana Day 2020, enjoy this nutritious fruit by making different recipes out of it. Become part of this celebration by sharing pictures of your banana creation on social media by using #NationalBananaDay.