Mumbai, February 25: Authorities in Mumbai have reportedly launched an investigation into a street vendor in Malad after a viral video surfaced showing him applying "Ratol", a toxic rodenticide, directly onto fruits intended for sale. The footage, which gained significant traction on social media, has sparked widespread public outrage and urgent health warnings from food safety experts. The incident occurred in Mumbai's Malad area, where a bystander filmed the vendor rubbing a yellow paste - identified as a phosphorus-based rat poison - onto bananas and pomegranates.

Viral Footage Sparks Outrage

The video, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), shows the vendor being confronted by citizens. In the recording, witnesses can be heard shouting, "Look at this," and "Kids eat this," expressing fear that families would unknowingly consume the tainted fruit. When questioned by the person filming, the vendor reportedly claimed the specific bananas being treated were "rotten" and not meant for sale. PM Narendra Modi Likely to Attend ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event in Navi Mumbai; 15 Lakh Devotees Expected for Shri Guru Teg Bahadur 350th Shaheedi Samaroh.

Viral Video Shows Fruit Vendor Applying Ratol Cream to Fruits, BMC Reacts

However, the camera panned to show other fruits on the cart, including pomegranates, which witnesses alleged had also been rubbed with the toxic cream. It is reported that local authorities intervened after the incident and seized the cart. It is also learned that the vendor was detained for questioning.

The Dangers of Ratol Exposure

"Ratol" is a potent rodenticide used to eliminate pests. It typically contains yellow phosphorus or other anticoagulant substances that are highly hazardous to humans. While some unscrupulous merchants reportedly use calcium carbide-based substances to artificially ripen fruit, the use of a dedicated rat poison on food produce represents a severe criminal health risk.

Health professionals warn that even small amounts of Ratol can cause:

Acute Symptoms: Nausea, chronic vomiting, and severe abdominal cramping.

Long-term Damage: Liver failure, internal haemorrhaging, and systemic toxicity.

Risk to Children: Due to lower body weight and developing organs, children are at the highest risk of life-threatening complications. Mumbai Shocker: School Peon Arrested for Molesting 5-Year-Old; Management Silent for 20 Days, CEO Absconding.

Food Safety and Ripening Concerns

The incident has highlighted the dangerous methods some vendors use to preserve or prepare their stock. While natural ripening involves the plant hormone ethylene, illegal ripening agents like calcium carbide release acetylene gas to mimic this process. However, the direct application of rodenticide is viewed by officials as an even more egregious violation, likely intended to protect the cart from rat infestations at the cost of consumer safety. Responding to the viral video on X (formerly Twitter), BMC said that Ward PN has been informed to take action in connection with the incident.

