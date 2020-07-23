In a heart-thumping incident, two children aged three and ten jumped from a window of a building in southeastern France to escape the fire. After their flat in Grenoble caught fire, they had no way but to jump from 33 feet. The young brothers safely landed after they were caught by people standing on the ground. The dramatic incident happened at Grenoble. The video has now gone viral on social media platforms giving chills to people. . Brave Iowa Police Officers Catch 3 Children Dropped From 3rd Floor of Burning Apartment; Watch Viral Video of the Heroic Rescue.

The video shows the younger brother was first dropped from at least three storeys up. People can be heard screaming as the boy jumps from the window. The older brother who was hanging from the window can be then seen jumping to the ground. He jumped int the arms of a person standing there. Both were unharmed in the fall but might have suffered from smoke inhalation. Both the boys and 17 other residents of the building were taken to the hospital. The people who caught the boys were also inspected to see if any bones had got broken. Woman Helps Save Lives of People in Gurugram Highrise Fire, Unfortunately Dies While Rescuing.

Athoumani Walid, a 25-year-old student's wrist got broken after catching the boys. He said that he went out after hearing screams from his nearby apartment. Although he along with four to five other people tried to break open the window, they couldn't. So they went out of the building and told the boys to jump into their arms. Walid said that he feared what will happen to the boys if they jumped, once they did, the fear was gone.

Kids Saved From Burning Building in France:

Mayor Eric Piolle congratulated residents for the rescue and said it showed the city's ‘tradition of solidarity and mutual help’. Meanwhile, Walid said that he hoped the incident changed the perspectives of people as the neighbourhood has a lot of immigrants. He said, "We are told it’s a sensitive neighbourhood, but yesterday we showed we are here for each other, and we save each other."

The Parisian emergency services arrived after the children were saved. In May 2018, a young Malian migrant had rescued a child dangling from a balcony. Video of him climbing four floors to rescue the child had gone viral. He was offered the French citizenship following the incident.

