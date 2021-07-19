Desi ARMY has taken over Twitter after BTS leader RM replied to one of his Indian fans dedicating him Ek Villain's 'Humdard' song. Yes, we are talking about the popular Bollywood track featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra that goes 'Jo Tu Mera Humdard Hai..' The BTS fan took to Twitter to dedicate a few lines from the popular Humdard song to K-Pop rapper RM. However, fans went crazy on Twitter after the Bangtan Boys member actually replied to the fan in the sweetest way! BTS Star RM's New Pink Hair Pics From a Promotional Video of Butter Goes Viral! ARMY Cannot Keep Calm.

The fan wrote the lyrics that go: 'Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin' ( Translation English roughly translate to: Your joys are my strength, I gained hope from them. Regardless of the problems I face, I find my safety in them, my life is beautiful, now where else would be heaven)". Responding to the last line, RM said, "Heaven is right here". RM didn't forget to add the popular purple heart emoji winning the ARMY's heart like never before!

BTS' RM Reacts to Desi ARMY Dedicating Ek Villain's 'Humdard' to Him:

210718 Namjoon Weverse 💜: lovely letter telling joon his smile gives them strength, how he's a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration 🐨: Heaven is right here..~~~~💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021

The Arijit Singh number is quite a popular track in India. RM's response has been going viral leaving Indians fan emotional and super happy at the same time. As the Indian BTS Army cannot keep calm, we have for you some of the most adorable pics of RM that will brighten up your Monday:

Earlier on ARMY day, BTS released a new video on YouTube that showed the making of their track Permission to Dance. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also revealed various tidbits about the making of the song.

