Global K-Pop sensation BTS member Kim Taehyung, widely known as V, has recently ignited a wave of speculation and excitement among his Indian fanbase, affectionately known as the "Desi ARMY." A subtle comment or interaction from the artist has been interpreted by many as a significant hint towards a potential concert in India as part of the group's highly anticipated 2026 world tour, sending social media into a frenzy. Is BTS Finally Coming to India in 2026? K-Pop Supergroup’s Alleged Tour Leak Lists Mumbai as a Stop in Their Much-Awaited Comeback Tour (View Post).

BTS’ V Teases K-Pop Group’s India 2026 Tour?

The buzz began after Kim Taehyung reportedly made a remark or engaged in an interaction that fans quickly connected to India. During a Weverse live on December 27, 2025. V left the desi ARMY shocked during a casual interaction moment. He said, " Namste. Namste Indian ARMY. See you next year." This comes amidst the global anticipation for BTS's return to touring following the members' mandatory military service.

BTS’ v Drops Major Hint About Group’s India 2026 Tour

NAMASTE NAMASTE Indian Army See You Next Year 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3A0hxT2C8E — BTS India Charts⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BTSIndiaCharts) December 27, 2025

For years, Indian fans have passionately campaigned for BTS to include India in their global tour itineraries. Despite their immense popularity in the country, the septet has yet to hold a concert in India, making any suggestion of a future visit a monumental event for the fanbase.

Desi ARMY's Enthusiastic Response

Following Taehyung's hint, social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with expressions of joy, disbelief, and renewed hope. Hashtags related to BTS and India quickly began trending, with fans sharing their excitement and discussing the implications of such a visit. Indian BTS fans have long been vocal about their desire to see the group perform live, and this latest development has reignited their collective enthusiasm.

Many fans highlighted the potential cultural exchange and the sheer joy a BTS concert would bring to millions across the nation, underscoring the deep connection they feel with the artists and their music.

BTS' Future Plans

BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has cemented its status as one of the most influential music groups globally, breaking numerous records and fostering an enormous international following. Their last major world tour concluded prior to the members' staggered military enlistments.

All members are expected to complete their mandatory military service in June 2025, paving the way for a full group comeback. A 2026 world tour would be a logical step for the group to reconnect with their global fanbase, and the inclusion of new territories like India would mark a significant expansion of their touring footprint. India, with its vast youth population and burgeoning K-Pop following, represents a significant untapped market for live music events. ‘PROUD OF KIM SEOKJIN’: BTS ARMY Reacts As Jin Donates KRW 100 Million to Namgwang Social Welfare Society Towards Underprivileged Kids and Young Adults Ahead of His 34th Birthday.

The Road Ahead

While Kim Taehyung's hint has undoubtedly stirred considerable excitement, it is crucial to note that no official confirmation regarding a 2026 world tour or specific tour stops, including India, has been made by Big Hit Music or HYBE Corporation. Fans are advised to await official announcements from the group's management for verified information.

