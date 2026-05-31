Bulandshahr Viral Video: Monkey Steals Lawyer’s Bag Carrying INR 2 Lakh, Rains INR 500 Notes From Tree Outside Court

In a bizarre incident that has gone viral on social media, a monkey created chaos outside a court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after stealing a lawyer's bag containing INR 2 lakh and scattering currency notes from the top of a neem tree.

The unusual scene unfolded outside the Bulandshahr district court on Kachari Road, where a lawyer had arrived with cash to complete property registration formalities and purchase stamp papers. According to reports, the lawyer was standing near the advocate chambers when a monkey suddenly snatched the bag and ran away. Birthday Bash Turns Into Bloodshed: 3 Dead in Bulandshahr After Cake-Smearing Dispute.

Monkey Steals INR 2 Lakh Bag, Showers Notes From Tree

#UttarPradesh: Monkey snatches bag full of currency notes, people shocked when notes fall from tree This shocking incident occurred in #Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, where a man arrived at the court chambers of advocates Sohanpal and Aamir with two lakh rupees in a bag… pic.twitter.com/P0BsGRAksi — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 31, 2026

The monkey quickly climbed a tall neem tree with the bag. Perched high above the ground, it tore open the bag and began throwing INR 500 notes into the air, creating what onlookers described as a "money rain" outside the court premises.

A video of the incident, now widely shared online, shows currency notes fluttering down from the tree while people gathered below rushed to collect them. Some passers-by were seen picking up and pocketing the notes, prompting the distressed lawyer to repeatedly appeal for the money to be returned. Bulandshahr: Teacher Caught on Camera Getting Head Massage From Students During Class, Playing Songs on Mobile in Uttar Pradesh; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

The commotion continued for nearly 30 minutes as the lawyer, his client and others attempted to recover the scattered cash. Eventually, they managed to collect approximately INR 1.95 lakh from the ground and surrounding area.

However, around INR 5,000 from the original amount remains unaccounted for.

The extraordinary incident has sparked amusement and disbelief online, with many social media users joking that the monkey had become Bulandshahr's most unexpected "cash distributor."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).