A primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has been suspended after a video surfaced showing her getting a head massage from students during class while playing music on her mobile phone. The incident reportedly took place at Mundakheda Primary School in the Khurja block. The video shows assistant teacher Sangeeta Mishra seated at her desk while children massage her head and film songs play in the background. Following the outrage, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) ordered Mishra’s immediate suspension and launched a departmental inquiry. The teacher has also been accused of misbehaving with parents and disrupting the school environment. UP Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide Days After Gangrape by 4 Juveniles in Bulandshahr.

बुलंदशहर के एक प्राइमरी स्कूल की क्लास से एक शिक्षका का यह वीडियो वायरल है. क्लास में मैडम बच्चों को पढ़ाने के बजाय उनसे चंपी करा रही हैं. इतना ही नहीं , चंपी कराते वक्त बिल्कुल सैलून जैसा अहसास हो इसके लिए महोदया अपने साथ स्पीकर भी क्लास में लाती हैं. वह स्पीकर पर क्लासिकल… pic.twitter.com/eNgk735zPh — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) July 20, 2025

