Chef Kelvin Cheung, the Canadian born who had all of Bollywood, from Tiger Shroff to Disha Patani and Ananya Pandey, eating out of his hands lands in trouble. After an abrupt exit from Bastian last year in July, and move back home to the US lock, the chef was back with the big announcement of taking his culinary experiences to Delhi. But his abrupt exit seems to be connected with a recent allegation of duping. According to the latest report, Cheung has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating Bastian restaurant co-owner, Ranjit Bindra of USD 200K. The celebrity chef was arrested in Delhi and was brought to Mumbai on Monday morning, December 14, 2020, on transit demand.

According to Hindustan Times, a cheating case was filed against Cheung at the start of this month. Cheung who had been working at Bindra’s office for a long time as a chef, offered Bindra to invest in his and his father Chi Ping Cheung’s restaurant franchises in Chicago and Los Angeles. In 2015, complainant, Bindra had invested USD 200,000 in multiple transactions.

But the chef suddenly quit his association with the restaurant last year, and moved to the US, citing his father’s demise. He even began to ignore Bindra. Hence, he lodged an FIR. When Bindra learnt that Cheung returned to India and was in Delhi, he hoped to get his money back and thus approached police and registered a complaint.

The police noted that a complaint had been filed earlier this month, against the chef and his father under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) on the basis of a complaint by Bastian co-owner Ranjit Bindra. He is being produced in court in the cheating case. Earlier HT quoted Cheung that he was not part of any deal with the Bastian. More report on the allegation is awaited.

