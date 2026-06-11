Chats Alleging Dr Sejal Pawar Cheated on Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni Leaked on Reddit; Rumors Go viral
Social media platforms have been flooded with unverified screenshots and audio logs alleging a series of relationship scandals involving digital influencer and medical student Dr Sejal Pawar. The leaked files, which rapidly went viral across Reddit communities, claim unconfirmed dating history with Indian cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni.
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A series of unverified message logs and screen recordings have generated substantial traction across major Indian digital communities, placing digital influencer and medical student Dr Sejal Pawar at the centre of widespread social media speculation. The controversy escalated rapidly after personal conversations, allegedly detailing private relationships, were uploaded to prominent online discussion forums. Pranit More Show Controversy: Doctor Sejal Pawar Remark on Male Corpse’s Private Parts Sparks Fresh Controversy (Watch Video).
The leaked materials, which have not been authenticated by any independent technical or legal authority, purport to show a series of overlapping interpersonal relationships and infidelities. As the screenshots and screen recordings circulated across platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), the names of several public figures became entangled in the developing online narrative.
High-Profile Sports Figures Named in Online Speculation
The primary catalyst for the widespread public interest in the situation is the alleged involvement of prominent Indian domestic and international cricketers. The leaked conversation threads frequently refer to interactions involving opening batsman Prithvi Shaw and Lucknow Super Giants player Ayush Badoni.
According to the claims circulated within internet gossip forums, the messages imply social and personal familiarity between Pawar and the professional athletes. However, no evidence has been provided to verify the authenticity of these chats, and it remains entirely unclear whether the profiles featured in the screenshots belong to the actual individuals named. Neither Shaw nor Badoni has issued any public statement regarding the circulating internet rumours.
Leaked Chats Claiming Sejal Pawar Cheated on Cricketers
Inframe: Sejal Pawar TEA Reality of Sejal Pawar
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Chats Alleging Sejal Pawar Cheated on Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni
Bro tf!!! That Sejal pawar girl had a bf named Ved and she cheated on him with Prithvi Shaw.
She met ayush badoni through prithvi and then cheated on Prithvi with him. Her college friends chat got viral, where they claimed that she has cheated on different men just for fame even… pic.twitter.com/zOBTsJzrxs
— ` (@worshipVK) June 11, 2026
Another Post With Viral Speculation
My friend studies at KEM and these chats went viral in their college GC last year... Apparently she cheated on multiple guys and she uses ppl like tissue paper. https://t.co/egt6pmbyFx pic.twitter.com/xFPbDrIAAL
— Lafda Enjoyer (@LafdaEnjoyerr) June 10, 2026
Why Dr Sejal Pawar is Trending
The intense online focus on Dr Sejal Pawar stems from a viral video from a live stand-up comedy performance. An official audience interaction clip from a show hosted by comedian Pranit More surfaced online, featuring Pawar discussing her experiences as an MBBS student at Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital in Mumbai. In the recording, she made casual, humorous remarks regarding anatomy lab sessions, claiming that she and her female peers would compare the genitalia sizes of deceased male cadavers during dissections. Who Is Sejal Pawar? All About Female Doctor Facing Backlash Over Comment on Male Corpses’ Private Parts at Pranit More’s Show.
The footage sparked immediate condemnation from internet users, medical students, and established healthcare professionals, who argued that the commentary demonstrated a profound lack of respect for body donors.
Dr Sejal Pawar Apology
After all that, she’s still playing the innocent card. pic.twitter.com/JoKIQ18LXD
— Swaksh Tripathi (@SwakshTripathi) June 11, 2026
Following the severe online backlash, which drew widespread comparisons to recent high-profile instances of corporate terminations over insensitive remarks, Pawar issued a formal public apology acknowledging that impact matters more than intent, before briefly deactivating her social media profiles.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).