Cricket

Chats Alleging Dr Sejal Pawar Cheated on Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni Leaked on Reddit; Rumors Go viral

Social media platforms have been flooded with unverified screenshots and audio logs alleging a series of relationship scandals involving digital influencer and medical student Dr Sejal Pawar. The leaked files, which rapidly went viral across Reddit communities, claim unconfirmed dating history with Indian cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni.

By Team Latestly | Published: Jun 11, 2026 01:22 PM IST
Chats Alleging Dr Sejal Pawar Cheated on Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni Leaked on Reddit; Rumors Go viral
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

A series of unverified message logs and screen recordings have generated substantial traction across major Indian digital communities, placing digital influencer and medical student Dr Sejal Pawar at the centre of widespread social media speculation. The controversy escalated rapidly after personal conversations, allegedly detailing private relationships, were uploaded to prominent online discussion forums. Pranit More Show Controversy: Doctor Sejal Pawar Remark on Male Corpse’s Private Parts Sparks Fresh Controversy (Watch Video).

The leaked materials, which have not been authenticated by any independent technical or legal authority, purport to show a series of overlapping interpersonal relationships and infidelities. As the screenshots and screen recordings circulated across platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), the names of several public figures became entangled in the developing online narrative.

High-Profile Sports Figures Named in Online Speculation

The primary catalyst for the widespread public interest in the situation is the alleged involvement of prominent Indian domestic and international cricketers. The leaked conversation threads frequently refer to interactions involving opening batsman Prithvi Shaw and Lucknow Super Giants player Ayush Badoni.

According to the claims circulated within internet gossip forums, the messages imply social and personal familiarity between Pawar and the professional athletes. However, no evidence has been provided to verify the authenticity of these chats, and it remains entirely unclear whether the profiles featured in the screenshots belong to the actual individuals named. Neither Shaw nor Badoni has issued any public statement regarding the circulating internet rumours.

Leaked Chats Claiming Sejal Pawar Cheated on Cricketers

Inframe: Sejal Pawar TEA Reality of Sejal Pawar

by

u/Cultural_Might7758 in

InstaCelebsGossip

Chats Alleging Sejal Pawar Cheated on Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni

Another Post With Viral Speculation

Why Dr Sejal Pawar is Trending

The intense online focus on Dr Sejal Pawar stems from a viral video from a live stand-up comedy performance. An official audience interaction clip from a show hosted by comedian Pranit More surfaced online, featuring Pawar discussing her experiences as an MBBS student at Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital in Mumbai. In the recording, she made casual, humorous remarks regarding anatomy lab sessions, claiming that she and her female peers would compare the genitalia sizes of deceased male cadavers during dissections. Who Is Sejal Pawar? All About Female Doctor Facing Backlash Over Comment on Male Corpses’ Private Parts at Pranit More’s Show.

The footage sparked immediate condemnation from internet users, medical students, and established healthcare professionals, who argued that the commentary demonstrated a profound lack of respect for body donors.

Dr Sejal Pawar Apology

Following the severe online backlash, which drew widespread comparisons to recent high-profile instances of corporate terminations over insensitive remarks, Pawar issued a formal public apology acknowledging that impact matters more than intent, before briefly deactivating her social media profiles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Ayush Badoni Dr Sejal Pawar Pranit More Pranit More Controversy Prithvi Shaw Sejal Pawar Sejal Pawar Apology Sejal pawar cricketer