Chennai, May 23: A young girl from Tamil Nadu's Chennai was hospitalised after allegedly finding a shard of glass in a sealed boba drink purchased from Frozen Bottle’s Thoraipakkam outlet. The incident came to light after the child's mother, Jahnavi Sanghavi, an international history educator, shared the ordeal in a viral LinkedIn post.

According to Sanghavi, she bought the drink on April 27. Although the bottle was factory-sealed, it reportedly contained glass shards. Her daughter mistook a shard for ice and placed it in her mouth, but she quickly spat it out upon realising it was glass. She was immediately taken for a medical examination. Zomato and Swiggy Face Backlash From FHRAI and NRAI Over Private Label Food Delivery, Citing Unfair Competition and Restaurant Data Misuse.

Girl Hospitalised After Mistaking Piece of Glass for Ice Cube in Frozen Bottle’s Boba Drink

The situation worsened the following day when the child began vomiting and had to be hospitalised again. Sanghavi claims she reached out to the brand, and Frozen Bottle’s Marketing Lead, Vipul Chaudhary, assured her of support and compensation. However, more than 20 days later, the family says they have received no response despite multiple calls and emails.

'One Such Case Will not Affect Our Brand'

Sanghavi alleges the company dismissed the seriousness of the case, saying, “We manufacture more than 2.5 crore bottles a month – one such case will not affect our brand.” She has since filed a formal complaint with the national consumer helpline and urged regulatory authorities to tighten safety protocols in the food and beverage industry. “This is not just about my daughter,” Sanghavi wrote in her post, “it’s a wake-up call for all consumers.” She also called on Frozen Bottle's founders to address the issue publicly and take full accountability. Rat in Manchurian: Dead Baby Rat Found in Chinese Dish at Purple Butterfly Restaurant in Airoli During Women’s Day Celebration.

The post has sparked widespread outrage online, with many users calling for a boycott of the brand and criticising its allegedly negligent response. Comments ranged from "Shame on Frozen Bottle" to calls for stricter quality control across the industry. Frozen Bottle has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

