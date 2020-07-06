Dalai Lamas are important monks of the newest school of Tibetan Buddhism, Gelug school. The current Dalai Lama, with the religious name Tenzin Gyatso, was born Lhamo Dhondup on July 6. As we celebrate the birthday of the fourteenth Dalai Lama, people often turn to quotes and sayings by the Dalai Lama, key learnings by the monk and more, as Dalai Lama's birthday wishes and messages, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. Dalai Lama's 85th birthday is a rather important event not just for his followers, but also for world leaders. His Holiness holds an immensely important position worldwide and is revered by people across the world.

The 14th Dalai Lama was born in Taktser, Qinghai, Tibet and was selected as the tulku in 1937 by the 13th Dalai Lama. He has been formally recognised as the 14th Dalai Lama by a public declaration near the town of Bumchen in 1939. The journey of the 14th Dalai Lama has been extremely challenging and is well-known. Through his life, His Holiness has enlightened us with several key learnings over the years. He was merely 23-years-old when he sought refuge in India, during the 1959 Tibetan uprising.

As we celebrate his 85th birthday, here are some of the most famous quotes and sayings by the Dalai Lama, key learnings by the monk and more, as Dalai Lama's birthday wishes and messages, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures.

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "The Goal Is Not to Be Better than the Other Man, but Your Previous Self."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "Happiness Is Not Something Ready Made. It Comes from Your Own Actions."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "We Need to Learn to Want What We Have, Not to Have What We Want, in Order to Get Stable and Steady Happiness."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "It Is under the Greatest Adversity That There Exists the Greatest Potential for Doing Good, Both for Oneself and Others."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "To Conquer Oneself Is a Greater Victory than to Conquer Thousands in a Battle."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "People Take Different Roads Seeking Fulfillment and Happiness. Just Because They’re Not on Your Road Doesn’t Mean They’ve Gotten Lost."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "Give the Ones You Love Wings to Fly, Roots to Come Back, and Reasons to Stay."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "If You Want Others to Be Happy, Practice Compassion. If You Want to Be Happy, Practice Compassion."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "Sometimes One Creates a Dynamic Impression by Saying Something, and Sometimes One Creates as Significant an Impression by Remaining Silent."

Dalai Lama Quote Reads: "Remember That Sometimes Not Getting What You Want Is a Wonderful Stroke of Luck."

The celebrations of Dalai Lama's birthday this year is bound to be a little different from usual. Traditionally, the festivities include day-long events, with world leaders showering the Dalai Lama with birthday wishes on this important day. However, people will surely commemorate this day by sharing his teachings and quotes taught by the Dalai Lama, that help them be kinder, more giving and have a fulfilling life filled with happiness and peace.

