Bigfoot Spotted in Henry County in the US? Old Photo of the Ape-Like Creature Walking in the Woods Shared With Fake Claim

Virginia, July 30: A photo reportedly of a ‘Bigfoot’ walking in the woods in Henry County, Virginia in the US has gone viral on social media platforms. The fake post, claiming that the mythical creature has been spotted in the US is being widely shared on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. The post claims that the Sheriff's department validated the photos with a team specialized in tracing the origins of the beast. However, a report by Lead Stories states that the claim is fake and quotes Capt. Scott Barker with the sheriff's office saying that their department has not seen or validated any images of the mythical creature, nor have they seen the creature in their county.

The fake claim, that a Bigfoot was spotted in the US, was made in a Facebook post which was published on Facebook on July 28, 2021 by Daniel Hanks. The post further went on to say that Todd Frymire, a photographer, spotted the creature in the woods on the water's edge, and took these amazing photographs.

A search conducted by the LatestLY fact check team found that the video was old and was being shared with a fake claim, leading to confusion among people. The claims made in the post are completely fake and baseless and the viral photo is an old one. An article in the Stillwell, Ohio, Democrat posted on July 28, 2021, showed the same images. The images are believed to date back to a similar claim made in 2013.

This is not the first time that people have posted photos claiming it to be of a Bigfoot. In 2013, several posts went viral with pictures supposedly of a ‘Bigfoot’ walking along Table Rock Lake in Kimberling City, Missouri. People are advised not to fall prey to such misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : Bigfoot was spotted in Henry County, Virginia in the US and Sheriff\'s Office confirmed the images of the mythical creature. Conclusion : The claim is fake as no bigfoot has been spotted and no one has seen the mythical creature in the US. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).