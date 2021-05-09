COVID-19 Can Be Prevented by Drinking Tea? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake News Article

New Delhi, May 9: A news article claiming that coronavirus can be prevented by drinking tea is doing rounds on social media. It also claim that consuming the beverage can stop the infection and people who are suffering from COVID-19 can recover quickly. The news article claims that the chemicals present in tea aids in killing of the virus. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Holding Breath For 10 Seconds As 'Self-Check Test' to ‘COVID-19 Three Stages’ Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health, 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned From 2020.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that claim being made in the news article is fake. PIB clarified that there is no scientific evidence that consumption of tea can prevent or reduce the coronavirus infection. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Coronavirus Medicine Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan Book’ to WHO Doctors Advise Against Social Distancing, 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Returned From 2020.

Fact Check By PIB:

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases across the country, various false and misleading information related to the virus and its treatment is being widely circulated over the internet. People have been advised not to believe in any information from any unverified sources and follow the guidelines and directives issued by the relevant authorities in this context.

