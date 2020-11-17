Did China Turn Key Ladakh Standoff Zone Into 'Microwave Oven' by Using Laser Weapons Against India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, November 17: A couple of international publications, citing a Chinese think-tank member, claimed that laser weapons were used against India in a key standoff zone in Ladakh. The reports claimed that the Chinese forces turned a hilltop border point into a "microwave oven" to compel the Indian troopers to withdraw. The news was stated to be fake by top authorities in India. Escalation in India-China Tension Would Further Trigger Regional Instability, Says Russia.

The Indian Army, along with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) - the Government of India's official media arm - issued a statement to completely dismiss the reports published by a section of the international media. The Army, as well as the PIB, clearly stated that no laser weapon was used against the Indian forces.

What Was The Fake Claim?

A few global websites had published reports, claiming that India was forced to retreat from a key disputed portion in Ladakh after the Chinese forces "used laser weapons" - that turned the border points akin to a microwave. Their claim was backed by a statement issued by Prof Jin Canrong, Dean of the School of International Studies.

“Our military emitted the microwaves from the base of the mountain towards the mountain peak where Indian soldiers were taking positions, converting it into an ‘oven,’ which resulted in the Indian soldiers quickly withdrawing from the dominating positions,” the professor had claimed in a program in Beijing.

'Fake News', Declares Indian Army, PIB

Some international news portals have published misleading headlines and reported baseless claims related to India-China border stand-off in Ladakh. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @adgpi has clarified that no such incident has taken place. Beware of such #misinformation. pic.twitter.com/EoH4CH3X13 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 17, 2020

See Statement Issued by Army

Media articles on employment of microwave weapons in Eastern Ladakh are baseless. The news is FAKE. pic.twitter.com/Lf5AGuiCW0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 17, 2020

"Media articles on employment of microwave weapons in Eastern Ladakh are baseless. The news is fake," the media arm of the Indian armed forces said. In addition to the clarification issued by the Indian Army, no Chinese official or the state-owned press has validated the claim made by Prof Canrong.

