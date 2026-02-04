As the XXV Winter Olympic Games officially commence this week in the Italian hubs of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, India’s participation remains modest but significant. For the 2026 edition, India has secured two quota places, effectively doubling its representation from the single athlete sent to the Beijing 2022 Games. Olympic Winter Games 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Winter Games With Special Animation on Curling.
The Indian contingent consists of two specialist skiers who have navigated rigorous qualification standards and, in one instance, a complex legal hurdle to reach the world’s biggest winter sporting stage.
India at 2026 Winter Games
India’s campaign is focused on two core disciplines: Alpine Skiing and Cross-Country Skiing.
|Athlete
|Sport
|Event(s)
|Arif Mohammad Khan
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom
|Stanzin Lundup
|Cross-Country Skiing
|Men’s 10km Freestyle
Arif Mohammad Khan (Alpine Skiing)
Arif Khan returns for his second consecutive Winter Olympics. The 35-year-old from Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, made history in 2022 as the first Indian to qualify for two events in a single edition. For 2026, he secured his quota in the Slalom event, meeting the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) requirement of maintaining an average of under 120 FIS points across his best five results.
Known for his technical precision, Khan's races will be held at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio, a venue feared and respected for its steepness and icy conditions.
Stanzin Lundup (Cross-Country Skiing)
The second spot is occupied by Stanzin Lundup, an Armyman from Ladakh. Lundup qualified for the Men’s 10km Freestyle following a strong performance at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway.
Lundup’s journey to the Games was marked by a late-stage legal challenge from fellow skier Manjeet, who contested the selection process in the Delhi High Court. However, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) declined a request to expand the quota, Lundup was cleared to travel and represent India in the Val di Fiemme cluster.
2026 Winter Games Schedule
The Games officially run from 6 February to 22 February 2026. While the full daily timings for the Indian athletes are subject to local weather conditions in the Alps, the primary windows for their events are as follows:
-
Alpine Skiing (Slalom): Expected between 7 and 18 February at Bormio.
-
Cross-Country Skiing: Expected between 8 and 20 February at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium.
The Road to Qualification
Unlike the Summer Olympics, India’s path to the Winter Games relies heavily on "Basic Quotas" allocated by the FIS. Athletes must participate in a minimum number of international races to accrue the points necessary for eligibility.
For the 2026 Games, both athletes have largely self-funded their training or relied on support from the Indian Army and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The absence of a large-scale winter sports infrastructure in India means most qualifying points are earned at high-altitude training centres in Europe or indoor facilities such as Ski Dubai.
