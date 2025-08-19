The Miss Universe India 2025 was hosted in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the second consecutive year. This year’s event saw beauty pageant enthusiasts from across the country participating in the prestigious competition. At the end of the grand finale night, Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha crowned her successor, Manika Vishwakarma. The Miss Universe India 2025 winner, Manika Vishwakarma, will represent the country at the prestigious 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant scheduled to be hosted in Thailand in November. So, who is the new Miss Universe India 2025 winner? Meet Manika Vishwakarma, who won the prestigious crown with her beauty, grace, talent and poise.

Miss Universe India 2025 Winner Manika Vishwakarma

Following the legacy, Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha crowned her successor, Manika Vishwakarma, in a glitzy grand finale night. According to the Miss Universe India organisation, Manika is a nationally awarded artist from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, currently based in Delhi. A final-year Political Science and Economics student, Manika won the Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024 title. From classical dance and painting to representing India at BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs, Manika’s journey bridges intellect and creativity. The organisation further stated that she is a founder of Neuronova, her advocacy reframes neurodivergence, especially ADHD, as a unique way of thinking, not a disorder. “Through her initiative, she champions authenticity, empathy, and embracing cognitive diversity,” reads the post.

Manika Vishwakarma

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma's Crowning Moment

Miss Universe India 2025 Grand Finale

Rajasthan: The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2025 is being held in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/VbQvchXYV7 — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

With her prestigious title of Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma will now compete at the global stage, representing India at the 74th Miss Universe Pageant in November 2025 in Thailand. Meanwhile, Tanya Sharma, Miss Universe Uttar Pradesh 2025, is the first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra was announced as the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik, Miss Universe Haryana, is the third runner-up.

