Did the Presidents of Haiti, Tanzania and Zambia Die After Rejecting COVID-19 Vaccine? Fact Check Reveals Viral Claim Is Baseless

New Delhi, October 16: A video circulating on Instagram claims that there is a suspicious connection between the deaths of three former national leaders and their stance on COVID-19 vaccines. The video asserts that the presidents of Haiti, Tanzania, and Zambia had all refused the COVID-19 vaccine and subsequently died under mysterious circumstances. It implies that these deaths were not coincidental but linked to their vaccine hesitancy or rejection.

Specifically, the video names former Haitian President Jovenel Moise, former Tanzanian President John Magufuli and former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. It suggests that these leaders’ supposed rejection of COVID-19 vaccines led to their untimely or unusual deaths, hinting at a broader conspiracy related to global vaccination efforts. Fact Check: Does Vienna Airport Have Desk for Those Who Accidentally Flew to Austria Instead of Australia? Know the Truth Here.

Instagram Video Falsely Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal Linked to Deaths of 3 World Leaders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep Singhania (@thekuldeepsinghania)

There is no credible evidence to support the claim that the deaths of these three leaders are connected to their stance on COVID-19 vaccines. Each case has well-documented and unrelated causes of death, and the video distorts facts to create a misleading narrative.

In the case of John Magufuli, the former President of Tanzania, it is true he was skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and promoted traditional remedies. However, his death in March 2021 was officially attributed to heart disease. Rumours suggesting he died of COVID-19 or was assassinated have been widely debunked by credible news outlets and fact-checkers. Cow and Leopard Friendship Real or Fake? Here’s the Truth Behind Decades’ Old Viral Photos That Continue To Fascinate the Internet.

Regarding Kenneth Kaunda, the founding president of Zambia, the claim is entirely inaccurate. Kaunda was not the sitting president during the pandemic and had no involvement in Zambia’s COVID-19 vaccine policy. He died at the age of 97 from pneumonia while receiving treatment at a military hospital. Zambia, contrary to the video’s claims, had accepted COVID-19 vaccines and initiated a rollout plan months before his death.

As for Jovenel Moise, the Haitian president was assassinated in July 2021 by gunmen in a politically motivated attack. While Haiti had not begun vaccine distribution at the time, the government had not outright rejected vaccines. Moise’s death was the result of a violent conspiracy and not linked to any vaccine policy.

Therefore, there is no evidence that the deaths of these leaders were related to COVID-19 vaccine refusal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : An Instagram video alleges that the presidents of Haiti, Tanzania, and Zambia died under suspicious circumstances after refusing COVID-19 vaccines. Conclusion : The claim is false. There is no evidence linking their deaths to vaccine refusal. Each died from unrelated, well-documented causes. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).