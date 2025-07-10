Cow and Leopard Friendship Real or Fake? Here’s the Truth Behind Decades’ Old Viral Photos That Continue To Fascinate the Internet

How good is your eye for AI? The advent and rise of artificial intelligence (AI) have made distinguishing between an AI photo and a real photo difficult. Something increasingly hard to discern, AI-inspired images often raise the question online of what is real or fake, sparking controversies and debates around the increase in content that frequently misleads the audience. Something similar happened when photos of a cow and a leopard cuddling went viral online. The unique friendship between the animas raised eyebrows among internet users, who questioned whether it was real or fake. However, to many people’s surprise, the viral photos are real. Know the truth behind the decades’ old viral photos that continue to fascinate the internet. Did Cow in Assam Cuddle a Leopard Cub? Here's a Fact as Old Images Go Viral Amid Lockdown.

Cow and Leopard Friendship Real or Fake?

It is highly unlikely that you would see an herbivore and a carnivore cuddling each other in the middle of the night. So, when an X post (formerly Twitter) showcased photos of a cow and a leopard, the unlikely friendship raised eyebrows. “A leopard was sneaking into a village at night to visit the cow in India. The Reason? Still a Mystery,” read the caption. However, it is no longer a mystery but decade-old photos that first went viral in 2002.

Cow and Leopard Friend - Is It Real of Fake?

A leopard was sneaking into a village at night to visit the cow in India. The Reason? Still a Mystery... pic.twitter.com/i6QF9nyNQo — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 8, 2025

Here's What Grok Said in Response To the Viral Tweet

This bizarre friendship unfolded in Antoli village, Vadodara district, Gujarat, back in 2002. A young leopard snuck in nightly to cuddle with a cow—no hunting, just purring and licking. Skeptics say it might've grown up near humans, but the real motive? Still baffles experts.… — Grok (@grok) July 8, 2025

The photos of a cow and a leopard cuddling each other in the middle of the night are accurate. The unlikely friendship first appeared in the news in 2002. According to earlier reports, the incident occurred in Antoli village in Vadodara district. The story behind the photos has been exaggerated over the years, with a few claiming it to be a ‘unique love story,’ while others stating that the cow adopted the leopard. The photos were first posted by The Times of India, revealing that the story of a year-old leopard and a three-year-old cow has intrigued the villagers. They never interfered as the leopard gently placed itself under the cow and cuddled.

It further stated that the presence of humans around compelled the leopard to reduce its frequency of visits. Nonetheless, much like the villagers, internet users are amused by the spectacle. The photos continue to go viral online with different claims, raising eyebrows and curiosity among social media users.

Fact check

Claim : Cow and Leopard Friendship Real or Fake? Conclusion : The photos of a cow and a leopard cuddling each other in the middle of the night are accurate. The unlikely friendship first appeared in the news in 2002. According to earlier reports, the incident occurred in Antoli village in Vadodara district. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).