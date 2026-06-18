Fact Check: Did Kangana Ranaut Slam Her Fans After Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’ Trailer Release? Truth Behidn Viral Post

A viral social media post claiming that actress-politician Kangana Ranaut criticised her fans following the release of the trailer for the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has been circulating widely online. The post, designed to look like a screenshot of an official statement from Ranaut, features text targeting her audience for showing interest in competing projects rather than her own. However, a digital investigation confirms that the viral image is entirely fabricated and does not originate from Ranaut's official social media channels. Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Makes History With Grand Premiere in Jodhpur at Pen India Mall.

What Did the Viral Post Attributed to Kangana Ranaut Say?

The controversy erupted shortly after Yash Raj Films released the official trailer for Alpha, a high-octane action film leading the next chapter of the YRF Spy Universe. Soon after the promotional footage began trending, a screenshot allegedly showing a post from Ranaut's official Instagram account emerged on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

The text in the viral graphic used specific Hinglish phrasing, directly attacking her followers for supporting the rival movie. The fabricated post read, "Mere fans #Alpha ko promot karne ki jagah agar #BharatBhagyaVidhata ki tickets buy kar lete aaj meri back to back 20th disaster nahi hoti." (If my fans had bought tickets for #BharatBhagyaVidhata instead of promoting #Alpha, today wouldn't be my 20th consecutive disaster.)

The post further read, "Idhar to election ki Tarah modi ji ki bhi help nahi le sakti kyunki unki biopic khud disaster hoti hai." (Even here I can't take Modi ji's help like in the elections because his own biopic is a disaster.)

Did Kangana Ranaut Mock Her Fans After ‘Alpha’ Trailer Release?

Kangana Ranaut cooked her fans after #bharatbhhagyaviddhaa disaster verdict 😭 pic.twitter.com/HXZjvf0k61 — r (@bekhayalime) June 17, 2026

Here’s Our Fact Check

A thorough verification of Ranaut's digital footprint reveals that no such post was ever made on her authenticated Instagram, X, or Facebook accounts.

An archive search of Ranaut's social media platforms shows no records of the statement. For high-profile public figures and Members of Parliament, even deleted posts are instantly captured by automated tracking tools or major media outlets; no such record exists in this case. Ranaut has not issued any public statements or reactions regarding the promotional material or trailer launch of Alpha.

Conclusion

The claims that Kangana Ranaut lashed out at her fan base following the Alpha trailer release are completely false. The viral screenshot is a digitally altered image created by anonymous social media users to generate artificial controversy online. Ranaut did not author, publish, or delete any statement addressing her fans, her film's box office status, or the film Alpha.

About Kangana Ranaut's ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

While navigating online rumours, Ranaut remains focused on her cinematic commitments. She is currently celebrating the theatrical release of her latest feature film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Intense, Gripping Performance Anchors Edge-of-the-Seat 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Thriller.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Shailesh R Singh, the project shifted titles during development from Nurses of Cama to its current patriotic name. The film showcases a grounded narrative based on real-world events, specifically highlighting the extraordinary bravery of doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who protected patients at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Fact check

Claim : A viral screenshot alleges Kangana Ranaut slammed her fans for promoting Alpha over Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Conclusion : The screenshot is fake; The actress never posted or deleted such a statement Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).