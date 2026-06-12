Fact Check: Did Nana Patekar Take a Dig at ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Makers for Excluding Him and Anil Kapoor? Find Out

Did Nana Patekar Take a Dig at Welcome to the Jungle Makers? Here's Our Fact Check (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Following the star-studded trailer launch of Welcome to The Jungle in Mumbai, discussions around the highly anticipated comedy franchise have taken over social media. While moviegoers expressed excitement over the film’s massive ensemble cast, the trailer also drew mixed reactions regarding the absence of core franchise actors. Amid the online chatter, a screenshot allegedly showing actor Nana Patekar mocking the film's producers for excluding him and co-star Anil Kapoor went viral. However, a closer look reveals that the actor made no such statement. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer: Fans React to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Flop Hero’ Alongside OGs Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Say ‘Situational Comedy Is Back’ (Watch Video).

Nana Patekar's Alleged Viral Post

The controversy began when a screenshot surfaced and circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter), claiming to show a recent Instagram Story from Nana Patekar. The post explicitly took a jab at the production team for choosing numbers over iconic characters.

The viral message read: "25 actors ko toh le loge, lekin Uday Shetty aur Majnu Bhai jaise aura kaha se laoge?" (You might cast 25 actors, but where will you bring the aura of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai from?).

Viral Instagram Story Attributed to Nana Patekar

wtf??? Nana Patekar Brutally Cooked entire stars cast of Welcome To The Jungle 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZRbf5zVPb6 — Sallu Khan (@beingsallubhai_) June 11, 2026

As the image gained rapid traction, disappointed fans began sharing it across platforms, using it to lament the exclusion of the duo that helped turn the original Welcome films into cult classics.

Here's Our Fact Check

An investigation into the viral post reveals that Nana Patekar did not publish this statement. There is no evidence on the actor’s official social media profiles to support the authenticity of the screenshot.

Instead, the image has been identified as a fan-generated, digitally altered, or AI-assisted post created to mirror Patekar's perspective on the new casting decisions.

Furthermore, during the official trailer launch event, lead actor Akshay Kumar directly addressed the absence of the veteran actors. When asked if he missed working with the duo, Kumar acknowledged their absence but explained that the script introduces a fresh dynamic to carry the story forward.

"We really, really missed them. Absolutely," Kumar stated. "Lekin unke dono bhai idhar the, Arshad Warsi and Suniel Shetty. Toh unke bhai aaye hai, that is how the script has been done." (But their two brothers were here, Arshad Warsi and Suniel Shetty. So their brothers have come, that is how the script has been done.)

Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai in ‘Welcome’

The characters of Uday Shetty, played by Nana Patekar, and Majnu Bhai, portrayed by Anil Kapoor, served as the comedic backbone of the first two instalments of the franchise Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). Their portrayals of eccentric, soft-hearted underworld dons earned widespread critical acclaim and remain a staple of Indian pop culture through internet memes.

Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the series, has opted for a massive creative shift. Led by Akshay Kumar, the new film features one of the largest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood history, including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon, among several others. Akshay Kumar Reacts to ‘Flop Actor’ Tag in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer, Says THIS (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’:

Conclusion

The viral screenshot claiming that Nana Patekar insulted the makers of Welcome To The Jungle is entirely fake. The post was generated by fans using editing or AI tools and does not reflect any public statement made by the actor. While the omission of the franchise's original stars remains a point of contention among fans, the production team has structured the new film around a different set of characters to deliver its trademark situational comedy.

Fact check

Claim : A viral social media post shows actor Nana Patekar mocking the makers of Welcome to the Jungle makers Conclusion : The claim is entirely false. Our fact check reveals the post is fake and Nana Patekar made no such public statement Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).