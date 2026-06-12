Akshay Kumar Reacts to ‘Flop Actor’ Tag in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer, Says THIS (Watch Video)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his versatility and wit, faced a rather unique question at the trailer launch of his highly anticipated film, Welcome to the Jungle. The actor addressed the 'flop actor' tag attributed to his character within the movie's narrative, urging the audience to view it in the context of the film and not as a personal slight. The grand trailer launch event took place yesterday, June 11, 2026, in Mumbai. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer: Fans React to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Flop Hero’ Alongside OGs Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Say ‘Situational Comedy Is Back’ (Watch Video).

The ‘Flop Actor’ Tag Steals the Show in Welcome to the Jungle Trailer

The much-awaited trailer for Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise, dropped on Thursday, June 11, 2026, offering a chaotic and laughter-filled glimpse into the film's universe. Clocking in at 4 minutes and 10 seconds, the trailer introduces Akshay Kumar's character as a 'flop hero' within a film-within-a-film premise.

A particularly humorous moment sees veteran actor Jackie Shroff's character tell Akshay, "I have seen your face somewhere." To this, Akshay's character delivers a self-deprecating retort: "You watch flop films as well?" This meta-humour, directly referencing the actor's past box-office performances, quickly became a talking point among fans and media alike.

The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, boasts a massive ensemble cast and is set to revolve around a scheme to create India's first INR 2000 crore fake movie.

Akshay Kumar's Candid Clarification at the Grand Launch

During the elaborate trailer launch event, which saw the entire star-studded cast in attendance, Akshay Kumar was directly questioned about the 'flop actor' dialogue. With his characteristic calm and humour, Kumar clarified that the line should be taken in the spirit of the film and its characters. "We are not told that you have to use such dialogues as taunts," Kumar explained to the media. "So, when you watch a movie, I am sure you are a smart person. Whenever you watch a movie, you watch it according to the character of the movie. So, please, thank you for feeling bad about it. But don't take it so seriously." 'Dhamaal 4' vs 'Welcome To The Jungle' Box Office Clash Averted, Ajay Devgn Shifts Release for Akshay Kumar.

Kumar's response underscored the comedic nature of the film, where self-referential jokes and jabs are part of the entertainment. Welcome to the Jungle also stars an extensive lineup including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi (playing brothers of the iconic Uday and Majnu from previous Welcome films), Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Sanjay Dutt, Tusshar Kapoor, Farida Jalal, and Urvashi Rautela. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).