Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan After RCB's IPL 2026 Title Win (Watch Video)

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, made a quiet spiritual journey to Vrindavan on Tuesday to seek the blessings of renowned spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. The trip followed closely on the heels of major sporting success for Kohli, whose franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), successfully defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday, 31 May. IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma Plants a Kiss on Virat Kohli's Forehead as They Celebrate RCB Victory.

The celebrity couple reached Premanand Maharaj’s Radha Keli Kunj Ashram during the early hours of the morning. Pictures and videos of the duo arriving at the Agra airport and subsequently stepping out of the ashram premises have circulated widely on social media platforms.

According to local ashram accounts, the couple met with Premanand Maharaj at around 4:00 AM at his secluded retreat along the banks of the Yamuna River. Kohli and Sharma spent approximately 45 minutes engaging in a calm, spiritual discussion with the guru. Both were seen dressed in simple attire, walking barefoot, wearing traditional and sporting tilaks on their foreheads.

Following their conversation with Premanand Maharaj, the couple proceeded to meet his spiritual guide, Shri Hit Gaurangi Sharan Maharaj, at the primary ashram facility. They spent an additional 30 minutes in theological discussion with the senior guru before quietly departing Vrindavan to maintain their privacy.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

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Watch Another Viral Video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma directly went to Vrindavan after Winning IPL 2026 to take Blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/Sx33YS0Gdt — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 2, 2026

Long-Standing Devotion and Private Life

This visit reinforces a well-documented spiritual path for Kohli and Sharma, who have frequently travelled to the holy town during significant personal and professional transitions. Over the years, the couple has routinely sought guidance from Premanand Maharaj, previously visiting the ashram during major festivals like Akshaya Tritiya and to mark family milestones, including their son Akaay's birthday. Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Burn the Dance Floor at RCB's IPL 2026 Victory Celebration (Watch Video).

The high-profile pair, who married in December 2017, have often spoken about the anchoring role that faith and meditation play in balancing their demanding public careers. The couple largely splits their time away from the media spotlight to raise their two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, in London.

Celebrating a Historic On-Field Triumph

The journey to Uttar Pradesh served as a peaceful conclusion to a whirlwind week of celebrations. Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted tournament history by defeating Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, clinching back-to-back league trophies after ending their initial title drought the previous year.

Before their spiritual trip, Anushka Sharma took to social media to celebrate her husband's achievement. On Monday, she posted a photograph on Instagram showing Kohli holding the IPL trophy while she planted a kiss on his forehead. She kept the caption minimal, using only victory hand, heart, and folded hands emojis. The victory sealed RCB's status as only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend their crown, joining the ranks of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).