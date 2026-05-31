RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) created history on Sunday, 31 May 2026, by successfully defending their Indian Premier League title with a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by captain Rajat Patidar, RCB chased down a target of 156 with ease in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final, becoming only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles, matching the historic feats of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 600+ Runs In 4 Consecutive IPL Seasons, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT Final.

Clinical Bowling Restricts Gujarat Titans

Opting to bowl first under lights, RCB's disciplined bowling attack put Gujarat Titans on the back foot immediately. Seamer Josh Hazlewood removed GT skipper Shubman Gill early for 10, while veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed opener Sai Sudharsan for 12.

Despite a resilient, unbeaten half-century from Washington Sundar (50* off 37 balls), regular breakthroughs by youngster Rasikh Salam (3/27) restricted Gujarat to a sub-par total of 155/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Gujarat Titans Captain Fails As Rajat Patidar Takes Sharp Catch in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final.

Virat Kohli Speeds Up the Chase

The defending champions made a blistering start to their chase, anchored by opener Virat Kohli, who battled through severe leg cramps to smash an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries. Along the way, Kohli reached his half-century in just 25 balls, registering the fastest fifties of his illustrious IPL career.

Despite a brief middle-order wobble engineered by GT spinner Rashid Khan (2/25), Kohli capped off his masterpiece by launching a massive six over long-on in the 18th over to finish the game in style, triggering ecstatic celebrations in the Bengaluru dugout.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).