Fact Check: Did Shahid Afridi Post Anti-India Instagram Story After Unblocking of Pakistan Social Media Accounts? Here's The Truth

Did Shahid Afridi post an anti-India Instagram story after his social media accounts were unblocked in India? In a major development, several Pakistani social media accounts were found to be unblocked in India and that includes the ones of several top celebrities, including cricketers and actors. The Government of India had earlier blocked several Pakistani social media accounts for 'spreading misinformation' in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, where innocent civilians were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists. Is Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube Channel Banned in India? Here’s The Answer!.

A screenshot claiming to be an Instagram story shared by Shahid Afridi

featured anti-India comments made and it claimed that the Pahalgam terror attack was an 'insider job'. Furthermore, the screenshot also called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'spineless' and it was subsequently shared online by fans who shared their reactions to the same. But is the Instagram story authentic? Let us take a look at that. Asia Cup 2025 Expected to Shift to UAE Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Schedule Likely to Be Out in First Week of July: Report.

'Shahid Afridi's Instagram Story'

Shahid Afridi's Instagram story ⚠️ After the Indian government unbanned Pakistani YouTube channels Calling Narendra Modi spineless I hope Narendra Modi has some spine and will ban them again✋🏻 pic.twitter.com/iBP9zsfqLk — Mariana Times (@marianatimes) July 2, 2025

Another Fan Makes Similar Claim

Look at the Instagram story of the former cricketer of the terrorist country Pakistan, Shahid Afridi, he is urinating on the Indian government which is shameful for us Indians..🤬 Shame on you Modi Govt pic.twitter.com/sIOmOf7zo9 — Sagar Verma (@politics_vibes) July 2, 2025

'Audacious Words'

The most embarrassing thing for Indians today Just look at the audacious words used by #ShahidAfridi for Pahalgam attack and Modiji Shame on whoever is incharge of this pic.twitter.com/If8cqNwd1Q — ExtraSpiceAni (@ShrivastavAni) July 2, 2025

'Latest Instagram Story of Shahid Afridi'

Latest Instagram story of Shahid Afridi pic.twitter.com/ldJTNOgpXe — Mohit (@Warlock_mohit) July 2, 2025

'Slap in the Face'

Shahid Afridi mocking India and calling PM Modi spineless after Pakistani channels were unbanned is a slap in the face. If the Modi government has even an ounce of self-respect, it should stop appeasing enemies and reimpose the ban immediately. National dignity isn’t… pic.twitter.com/m2DTRDXF8u — Fatima Khan (@Fatima_Khatun01) July 2, 2025

Truth About Viral Screenshot of Instagram Story

Pictures of the viral screenshot have triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans calling for action. However, the screenshot is fake and no such Instagram story was posted by Shahid Afridi. Upon cross-checking Shahid Afridi's Instagram account, which can be accessed in India now, no Instagram story was seen. And there has been no evidence to conclude that the screenshot is authentic. Hence, the claims of Shahid Afridi making anti-India comments in the form of an Instagram story are fake.

Fact check

Claim : Shahid Afridi makes anti-India comments in Instagram story Conclusion : The claim is fake. Shahid Afridi has posted no such Instagram story. Full of Trash Clean

