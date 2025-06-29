As per a report in Cricbuzz, the men's ACC Asia Cup 2025 is likely to be held in September, and the United Arab Emirates are expected to host the tournament this time. Asia Cup 2025 was supposed to be held in India entirely but amid the political tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament is expected to be shifted to a neutral nation. As per the report, the Asia Cup 2025 schedule might be published by organizers ACC in the first week of July. Rohit Sharma Shares Emotional Throwback Reel on First Anniversary of Team India's Historic ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph (Watch Video).

Asia Cup 2025 is expected to be played in the T20I format, unlike the 2023 edition, which were played as ODIs. Six nations are expected to play in the Asia Cup ahead: Defending champions India national cricket team, their arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the UAE. Despite India being the official host nation for Asia Cup 2025, the UAE are the frontrunners to host the six-nation meet. There is also a possibility that Asia Cup 2025 could also be held in a hybrid model. Rohit Sharma Reflects on India–Pakistan Cricket Rivalry, Says ‘Nothing Compares to It’ (Watch Video).

The Asia Cup 2025 is expected to be to start in the second week of September, most likely on September 10. This is not the first incident of a change in venue due to the rising India-Pakistan political tensions. The 2023 edition of the tournament was hosted by Pakistan, and India's matches were shifted to the neutral venue of Sri Lanka. The final also had to be shifted as India qualified. India's matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were also played in UAE, while all other games were played in Pakistan.

