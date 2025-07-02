Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel was among the list of several others which were banned in India back in April 2025. This had happened in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April this year and the Government of India, in a bid to curb the spreading of misinformation, had blocked some top Pakistani YouTube channels for 'spreading misinformation'. Shoaib Akhtar, needless to mention, has a lot of fans in India as well and his YouTube channel was also followed by many in the country. Former Pakistan Cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali’s YouTube Channels Banned in India After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Not just YouTube but the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including cricketers and actors, were blocked in India after the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw a total of 26 civilians being gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam. India subsequently retaliated with air strikes in Pakistan, eliminating several terror camps and a military conflict ensued between the two nations.

Is Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube Channel Still Banned in India?

Well, Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel did feature in the list of the ones blocked in India amid the tension with Pakistan. However, that ban seemed to have been lifted as Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel, with all his videos, is now accessible in India. The ex-Pakistan National Cricket Team star's YouTube channel '@ShoaibAkhtar100mph' features him offering his take on several matches across formats throughout the world. Asia Cup 2025 Expected to Shift to UAE Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Schedule Likely to Be Out in First Week of July: Report.

Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel visible in India (Photo credit: YouTube)

There have also been talks of India facing Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, which is slated to take place later this year. The Asia Cup 2025 is set to be held in T20 format, with the teams using the tournament as a preparatory ground for the T20 World Cup next year.

