Fact Check: Did Shubman Gill Intentionally Remove Sanju Samson from T20 World Cup 2026 Celebration Pic?

Following India’s historic triumph at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, a social media storm has erupted over a congratulatory post shared by Shubman Gill. Fans of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson have accused the Indian Test and ODI captain of deliberately editing the Player of the Tournament out of a victory photograph. However, a detailed fact-check confirms that these allegations of digital alteration are unfounded and stem from a misunderstanding of the post-match celebrations. Fact Check: Did Ananya Panday Break Jio Sim After Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Picked Pakistan Bowler Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction?.

Shubman Gill's Post For India

The controversy began shortly after India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand on 8 March. Shubman Gill, who was not part of the T20 World Cup squad following a period of inconsistent form in the shortest format, posted a picture of the Indian team celebrating on the podium at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noted that Sanju Samson, the star of the final with a match-winning 89, was not visible in the frame. This triggered a wave of fake claims, with users on X (formerly Twitter) sharing side-by-side comparisons of different celebration photos. Many accused Gill of immaturity and insecurity, suggesting he had used photo-editing software to erase his teammate.

User's Fake Claim

Pathetic from Shubman Gill. He edited out Sanju Samson just because he took his place and this insecure guy is the captain of India in two formats 🤡 pic.twitter.com/v8adAtXZcW — Beast (@Beast__07_) March 12, 2026

Netizen Points Out Fake Claim

🚨 Shame on Shubman Gill 🚨 Gill edited a photo he posted on Instagram and removed Sanju Samson from it. What is the point of erasing the Player of the Tournament from a picture? If India won the T20 WC, Sanju Samson played one of the biggest roles in that victory. It’s… pic.twitter.com/AZRgUh7xTg — Mahi Patel (@Mahi_Patel_07) March 12, 2026

Did Shubman Gill Intentionally Remove Sanju Samson from T20 World Cup 2026 Celebration Pic?

Investigation into the circulating images reveals that no digital manipulation took place. The "missing" appearance of Sanju Samson is a result of the specific moment the photograph was captured, rather than intentional erasure.

Visual evidence shows that the picture Gill shared was one of dozens taken in rapid succession by official photographers. In the specific frame posted by Gill:

Player Positioning: Samson was obstructed by other players, including Jasprit Bumrah, due to the camera angle.

Multiple Sources: The exact same photograph was shared by other cricketers, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube, long before the controversy gained traction.

Yashashvi Jaiswal Used Same Photo For Team India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvijaiswal28)

Variant Frames: Other photos from the same sequence show the players in slightly different positions, with Samson clearly visible in some and obscured in others. Harshit Rana Ruled Out of IPL 2026; KKR Search for Replacement: Reports. The intensity of the social media fake claims and backlash is largely attributed to the recent history of selection between the two players. Earlier in the 2025-26 season, Gill had replaced Samson in the Asia Cup squad, a move that polarised the Indian fanbase. While Gill remains the captain of the Test and ODI sides, Samson’s stellar performance in the T20 World Cup, culminating in the Player of the Tournament award, has solidified his position as a fan favourite. This perceived rivalry likely fuelled the quick transition from a simple photo post to a viral conspiracy theory.

Fact check

Claim : Shubman Gill Intentionally Remove Sanju Samson from T20 World Cup 2026 Celebration Pic Conclusion : The image was taken from an angle where Sanju Samson hid behind the player in front. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).